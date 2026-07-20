President Murmu Begins Historic First Visit to Moldova, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi, July 20: President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Moldova on a historic visit, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the European nation.

The landmark visit is aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Moldova and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The visit reflects India’s continued efforts to expand engagement with European partners.

During the visit, discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people connections.

The historic presidential visit is seen as an important milestone in India-Moldova relations and is expected to further deepen bilateral understanding and collaboration between the two countries.

The visit highlights India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and building closer ties with nations across regions.