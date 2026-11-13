President Murmu Confers National Sports and Adventure Awards 2025

New Delhi, Nov 13: President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, recognising achievements and contributions in the fields of sports, coaching and adventure.

The awards ceremony brought the spotlight on individuals and institutions whose dedication and efforts have contributed to the growth of sports and adventure activities in the country. The honours recognise excellence, commitment and the role of sports professionals in inspiring future generations.

The awards presented included the Dronacharya Awards 2025, Arjuna Awards 2025, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024 and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2025.

These recognitions highlight the importance of sporting excellence, quality coaching and the promotion of adventure activities in India. They also acknowledge the contribution of those working to strengthen the country’s sporting culture and encourage greater participation in sports.

The presentation of the awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan reflects the nation’s appreciation for the hard work, discipline and achievements of sportspersons, coaches and organisations. Such recognition can motivate emerging talent to pursue sporting goals and contribute to India’s growing presence in national and international sporting events.

The ceremony reaffirmed the importance of recognising sporting achievements and encouraging a stronger culture of sports and adventure across the country.