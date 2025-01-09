Prime Video Drops Official Trailer for the Final Season of ‘Harlem’

CULVER CITY, California—January 9, 2025—After a shocking Season Two finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem will return for its third and final season on January 23, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From creator and writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem Season Three will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come.” “I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it.” said Tracy Oliver, creator, writer and Executive Producer for Harlem. “A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show. I’m excited to finally share our best season yet.”

The final season will welcome newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean to join the cast in recurring roles. Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies’ hearts. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Bean will portray Given’s daughter Eva, a driven, yet playful venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

Harlem Season Three is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.