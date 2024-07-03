National, 3rd July 2024: ‘Primetime with the Murthys – ~Not~ Your Average Family’, a groundbreaking exploration of contemporary themes resonating with today’s youth, is all set to delve into the complexities of the Gen Z life. An MTV Original Series production, the slice-of-life show tackles critical dialogues that make it an essential, first-of-its-kind co-viewing experience for Gen Z and their families. The show presents a relatable narrative that navigates the complexities of modern urban family life. It offers viewers a chance to pause their material chase and reflect on the wear and fear of their urban life. The show premieres on 3rd July on JioCinema Premium, in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Speaking on the launch, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce our maiden exclusive offering for Jio Cinema Premium subscribers – ‘Primetime with the Murthys’. We are hopeful that this endearing MTV Original Series production will make it easy for Gen Zs and their families to have difficult conversations as they enjoy it together on India’s leading OTT destination.”

‘Primetime with the Murthys’ introduces the Murthy family – Sushma Murthy played by Sukhita Aiyar (Mom), Manohar Murthy played by Preetam Koilpillai (Dad), Nisha Murthy played by Sanjana Doss (Daughter) and Shiv Murthy played by Amrith Jayan (Son). The show offers a fresh perspective on the trials faced by today’s youth, against the backdrop of their families and the evolving digital world. Through the 06 episodes, the show will traverse various themes such as online bullying, social media addiction, peer pressure, influencer culture, loneliness, drugs, suicide, the exploration of bicurious identities, and more.