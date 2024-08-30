Progility Technologies Appoints New COO to Drive Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth

Mumbai, India – August 30, 2024 – Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Sadagopan Viravalli as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With 25 years of wide-ranging experience in technology, finance, and consulting, Mr Viravalli is expected to bring a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership to Progility, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Throughout his career, Mr Viravalli has held key roles with leading professional services firms, including as Managing Director at Accenture Technology, India and Executive Director at Deloitte Consulting, India. He has delivered business technology solutions across multiple industries, including Financial Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Public Services and Energy.

During his tenure in technology consulting, Mr Viravalli played a pivotal role in driving substantial growth in enterprise technology platforms, including SAP, Oracle, and PeopleSoft. In his most recent role, he successfully delivered industry solutions for the healthcare and public services sectors. These accomplishments highlight his ability to lead complex projects and deliver exceptional results.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Viravalli to Progility Technologies.” said Mr. Julian Wheatland, Chief Executive Officer, Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd, “His extensive experience, accomplishments and leadership skills is a valuable addition to the Progility management team as we continue to scale our operations and pursue new growth opportunities. We are confident that he will play a significant role in driving further success and delivering on our mission to be the most valued and trusted technology partner to our customers.” Wayne Bos, Chairman, reinforced his commitment to continued investment in Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and emphasized the Group’s focus on India’s fast developing economy and its future major role on the world stage of technology and operations. He said “Our Board warmly welcomes Mr Viravalli to Progility as we grow and expand the depth of our management and technical team”.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Progility, Mr. Viravalli said, “I am honoured to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. Progility Technologies has a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, and I look forward to working with the deep-skilled team to build on this foundation and drive further success.”

Mr Viravalli holds a certification from the Executive General Management Program (EGMP) at the Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), where he gained extensive insights into strategic management, leadership and business operations. He is a qualified Cost & Management Accountant (CMA), equipping him with expertise in financial planning, cost control and performance management.

The appointment of Mr Viravalli as COO heralds a pivotal moment for Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Under his guidance, the company aims to achieve greater heights of success, leveraging advanced technology to meet the dynamically diversifying needs of businesses and governments across India. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Progility is poised to rewrite the future of enterprise technology.