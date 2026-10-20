Project Eleven and Relm Insurance Partner to Explore Quantum Risk in Digital Asset Insurance

The first partnership to explore post-quantum security as a factor in pricing digital asset insurance.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Project Eleven, the post-quantum security company for digital assets, today announced Relm Insurance as a development partner for Strongpoint, its flagship institutional custody product. The collaboration will explore how an institution’s post-quantum security controls could be evaluated within digital asset insurance underwriting, helping both companies better understand how quantum readiness may influence future assessments of digital asset risk.

As quantum computing advances, a sufficiently powerful machine could derive private keys from exposed public keys and compromise digital assets. Institutions need custody infrastructure capable of adapting its cryptography before such a machine becomes available. Strongpoint is built for that transition. The platform combines classical and post-quantum signing and separates institutional controls from the cryptography layer, enabling institutions to replace signing algorithms while preserving approval rules and audit history.

“Every institution holding digital assets will eventually need to prepare for post-quantum cryptography. The open question is whether that transition happens on the institution’s schedule or under pressure,” said Alex Pruden, CEO and Co-Founder of Project Eleven. “Insurance plays a critical role in how markets assess and manage risk. We believe there is an opportunity for institutions that invest in stronger post-quantum defenses to eventually see that reflected in how their risk is evaluated. Working with Relm is an important first step toward understanding what that could look like in practice.”

Exploring Post-Quantum Risk in Insurance Underwriting

Through the development partnership, Relm and Project Eleven will explore how post-quantum security could be assessed within existing digital asset insurance frameworks. Areas of investigation include key exposure, signing systems, transaction approvals, migration readiness, and third-party dependencies.

Relm will also provide input into the design and development of Strongpoint, helping Project Eleven understand how institutional custody infrastructure can better support insurance underwriting and risk assessment. This collaboration will help inform Strongpoint’s approach to security controls, auditability, and the evidence institutions may need to demonstrate their post-quantum readiness to insurers.

Joseph Ziolkowski, founder and CEO of Relm Insurance, said, “Insuring exposures across the digital asset ecosystem requires underwriters to anticipate how risks will evolve. Quantum computing is a clear example of an emerging threat that should shape the way we assess risk today. Our work with Project Eleven will explore how institutions identify their exposure, demonstrate effective controls, and prepare for the transition to post-quantum readiness. Bringing underwriting expertise into that process early can help lay the groundwork for insurance solutions that support confidence, resilience, and continued growth in digital assets.”

The collaboration is exploratory, with a focus on developing a shared understanding of post-quantum risk and the controls that could help mitigate it. Any future implications for underwriting or insurance premiums would be subject to further evaluation and Relm’s independent underwriting processes.

Institutions can learn more about Strongpoint at projecteleven.com/strongpoint.

About Project Eleven

Project Eleven builds resilient infrastructure and tooling for the post-quantum era. The company develops scalable solutions that strengthen security across a rapidly evolving quantum threat landscape. With deep expertise in cryptography, blockchain, and financial systems, Project Eleven bridges advanced post-quantum research with real-world implementations that prepare the digital asset ecosystem for the future. For more information, visit www.projecteleven.com.

About Relm Insurance

The Relm Insurance group of companies comprises Relm Insurance Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries and next-generation technologies, and its affiliates. Relm Insurance was launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to high-growth markets, and plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of innovative industries. With offices in Bermuda, the US, UK, and MENA, Relm’s unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record make it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries like web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm Insurance provides A- rated paper, supporting businesses navigating complex and emerging risks.

Visit: www.relminsurance.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

projecteleven@halcyonpr.xyz

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