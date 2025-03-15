Punjab’s Assembly Speaker to attend Explorica Youth Fest 2025 as GKU announces Global Academic Partnership

Delhi / Bathinda, 15 March 2025:

Guru Kashi University (GKU) is set to host the much-anticipated Explorica Youth Fest 2025, a grand celebration of youth talent, cultural diversity, and academic excellence. Scheduled to take place from March 17 to March 19, 2025, this three-day extravaganza will bring together students from across India and international institutions for a vibrant showcase of performing arts, music, and intellectual exchange.

Adding to the fest’s prestige, Hon’ble Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, S. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, will attend as the Chief Guest on March 18, 2025. During his visit, he will preside over the prize distribution ceremony, recognizing and rewarding students for their exceptional performances in various competitions.

In a landmark announcement, the event will also witness the formal collaboration between Guru Kashi University (GKU) and Heritage Community College, Canada. This partnership will provide GKU students with the opportunity to enroll in a Canadian diploma program via distance learning, allowing them to earn both a GKU degree/diploma and a Canadian diploma. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance employment prospects for students in both India and Canada.

Chancellor of Guru Kashi University, S. Gurlabh Singh Sidhu, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Heritage Community College is a monumental step toward providing our students with international exposure and career-enhancing opportunities. By earning a dual qualification, they will be better prepared for the global job market.”

The Explorica Youth Fest 2025 boasts an exciting schedule featuring international and regional cultural performances, engaging competitions, and inspiring speeches. Traditional performances such as Yakshagana, Kathakali, Bharatanatyam, Gidha, and Bhangra will be among the highlights, along with a special performance by renowned Punjabi singer and actor Gurwinder Brar.

With thousands of students, faculty members, and dignitaries in attendance, Explorica Youth Fest 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent, innovation, and global academic collaboration.