Pushpagiri Eye Institute and Cognizant Foundation India join hands and Launched “Sight4all Project” to Combat Retinopathy of Prematurity

Hyderabad, September 30, 2024…. Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute (PVRI), with the generous support of Cognizant Foundation India, has launched the Sight4All Project, a significant initiative aimed at contributing to reducing avoidable blindness caused by Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The formal launch took place on Saturday evening at PVRI in Marredpally, with Mr Subrahmanyam Chinta, Engagement Delivery Partner, GGM Life Sciences Delivery Management, Cognizant, gracing the event as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests from Cognizant included Mr. B Siva, Mr. Ravi, and Mr. Paul.

The Sight4all project aims to reach over 20 districts and 24 SNCUs (Special Newborn Care Units) across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It will screen more than 6,000 babies for ROP and provide treatment to over 150 babies in the financial year 2024-25.

PVRI is grateful to the Cognizant Foundation India for their generous support, which includes providing three retinal imaging devices and an ultra-wide field retinal imaging camera. Through this initiative, PVRI is dedicated to preventing blindness in preterm babies by offering timely, free screening and treatment services for ROP said R. Govind Hari, Chairman, PVRI Group of Eye Hospitals