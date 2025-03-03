PVR INOX Celebrates Sharmila Tagore’s Legacy with Re-Release of Her Cinematic Gems

National, 03 March 2025: PVR INOX, India’s leading multiplex chain, is set to transport cinephiles back in time with an unforgettable cinematic experience. In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Sharmila Tagore, PVR INOX is bringing another one of her most celebrated Bollywood films, Aradhana, restored in 4K on February 28th a week after the re-release of her Bengali film, Nayak, directed by Satyajit Ray. This special showcase commemorates her remarkable journey in cinema as she turned 80 on December 8th last year.

Sharmila Tagore carved a distinctive path in Indian cinema, beginning with her early performances in Bengali films before transitioning to Hindi cinema, where she redefined the role of the film heroine. With a career spanning decade, she remains a cultural icon whose performances and unconventional choices continue to inspire generations of cinephiles.

Satyajit Ray’s Nayak, that re-released on February 21st, is a thought-provoking masterpiece that explores the intricacies of fame and personal reflection. Starring Uttam Kumar alongside Sharmila Tagore, the film remains timeless in its exploration of a celebrity’s inner world. Tagore’s portrayal of a journalist who questions the true nature of stardom stands as one of her most compelling performances. Following this, on February 28th, audiences will get to relive the magic of Aradhana, presented in a stunning 4K restored version by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). A landmark in Hindi cinema, Aradhana captivated audiences with its unforgettable music and emotionally resonant story, cementing Tagore’s status as a leading star. This re-release marks the film’s 46th anniversary, bringing it back to where it belongs—the big screen.