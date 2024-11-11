Quantum Energy Opens New EV Showroom in Srikakulam, Expanding to 69 Locations Across India

11th November 2024: Quantum Energy, a leading electric vehicle (EV) startup specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has announced the inauguration of its new showroom in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The showroom inauguration took place in the presence of Shri Kinijarpu Rammohan Naidu Hon’ Minister of Civil Aviation in India and esteemed dignitaries and senior officials from Quantum Energy. The newly inaugurated showroom operates under the dealership name HK Agencies. The strategically positioned showroom provides a convenient hub for customers to explore Quantum Energy’s cutting-edge electric scooters and firsthand experience their advanced features.

At the HK Agencies showroom, all Quantum Energy electric scooters are prominently displayed, allowing visitors to marvel at the impeccable design, impressive performance, and exceptional build quality of each vehicle. The diverse lineup of electric scooters includes the Plasma, Milan, and Bziness ranges, catering to a wide range of commuting needs for Indian consumers.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Chakravarthi Chukkapalli., Managing Director of Quantum Energy Limited, expressed, “With the opening of our new store in Srikakulam, we are excited to increase our presence in Andhra Pradesh even further. It is quite promising that there is a rising interest in electric two-wheelers in the state. Numerous cutting-edge features of our Quantum Energy scooters strongly appeal to all market sectors. Our commitment to making our cutting-edge electric scooters more accessible to the public is fueled by the growing demand for environmentally friendly mobility options. We are currently trying to create more showrooms in Andhra Pradesh to accommodate this demand and make our eco-friendly mobility products more easily accessible.”

With the support of the prestigious Kusalava Group, which has over 50 years of experience in the automotive industry, Quantum Energy is committed to reducing carbon emissions, reducing its carbon footprint, and making India a leader in sustainable mobility worldwide. The opening of the Srikakulam showroom brings Quantum Energy’s nationwide showroom count to an impressive total of 69, further advancing its mission of driving India toward a greener future.