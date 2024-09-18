Radhikka Madan gets candid about relationships and red flags on In The Ring with Filmfare

Radhikka Madan, celebrated for her standout performances in Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, takes the spotlight in the latest episode of In The Ring with Filmfare, now streaming on Filmfare’s YouTube channel. Hosted by Filmfare’s Editor-in-Chief, Jitesh Pillai, this engaging talk show gives fans an exclusive glimpse into the lives and careers of some of the most sought-after talents in the film and OTT industries, all set against the backdrop of a live audience that makes the experience even more the immersive.

In this candid conversation, Radhikka reflects on her journey, which began at the age of 18 when she was spotted on Facebook for an audition. From her early television days to carving a niche in films, she has consistently pushed boundaries. She also shares her experience as India’s youngest jury member for the Emmy Awards and how recognition from prestigious platforms has shaped her outlook on acting and the industry. Radhikka further discusses the challenges of being typecast, her passion for versatility, and the grounding influence of her family. She also shares her views on relationships, her definition of red flags, and the importance of balancing her personal and professional life.

Radhikka recalls the early challenges she encountered, stating, “At the start of my career. I was shooting nonstop for 24 to 68 hours in a city I had never been to. It was tough, but it taught me perseverance and patience. I always say, there is no better school than television.” Speaking on her profound connection with acting, Radhikka reveals, “When I first stood in front of the camera, I had nothing to fall back on, but it made me feel safe and calm and I kept chasing that feeling. The camera makes me feel at home.”

Reflecting on the industry’s tendency to typecast, she shares, “When you play a particular character, it tends to stick with you. But I became an actor to live different lives, and I try to break that mould.”