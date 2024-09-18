Radhikka Madan gets candid about relationships and red flags on In The Ring with Filmfare

Radhikka Madan, celebrated for her standout performances in Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, takes the spotlight in the latest episode of In The Ring with Filmfare, now streaming on Filmfare’s YouTube channel. Hosted by Filmfare’s Editor-in-Chief, Jitesh Pillai, this engaging talk show gives fans an exclusive glimpse into the lives and careers of some of the most sought-after talents in the film and OTT industries, all set against the backdrop of a live audience that makes the experience even more the immersive.
In this candid conversation, Radhikka reflects on her journey, which began at the age of 18 when she was spotted on Facebook for an audition. From her early television days to carving a niche in films, she has consistently pushed boundaries. She also shares her experience as India’s youngest jury member for the Emmy Awards and how recognition from prestigious platforms has shaped her outlook on acting and the industry. Radhikka further discusses the challenges of being typecast, her passion for versatility, and the grounding influence of her family. She also shares her views on relationships, her definition of red flags, and the importance of balancing her personal and professional life.
Radhikka recalls the early challenges she encountered, stating, “At the start of my career. I was shooting nonstop for 24 to 68 hours in a city I had never been to. It was tough, but it taught me perseverance and patience. I always say, there is no better school than television.”
Speaking on her profound connection with acting, Radhikka reveals, “When I first stood in front of the camera, I had nothing to fall back on, but it made me feel safe and calm and I kept chasing that feeling. The camera makes me feel at home.”
Reflecting on the industry’s tendency to typecast, she shares, “When you play a particular character, it tends to stick with you. But I became an actor to live different lives, and I try to break that mould.”
Radhikka also touches on mental health, explaining the impact of taking on emotionally intense roles like Sanaa and Sajni: “I went through a dark phase after playing back-to-back intense roles. I had to seek help, recognizing that the dark thoughts weren’t mine. Accepting that I needed help was a big step, and things like exercise, meditation, and spirituality helped, but it’s also about having pillars—work, family, spirituality—because if one falls, the others support you.”
Radhikka delves into her inspiration behind work, sharing, “As I was growing up, I had icons like Kareena, Rani, Kajol, and Vidya ma’am. Each of them had their own craft, and their own flavours, and that made me realize the only thing I can offer is my uniqueness. My heart wasn’t into changing myself, and I believe every person is like a snowflake under a microscope—unique in their own way. We need to show diverse images so no one from a small town feels insecure.”
Radhikka further discusses her passion for versatility and breaking free from typecasting, shedding light on how she selects her roles, “I choose roles that scare me because it pushes me to prove my versatility, both to others and to myself. I love taking risks, and I love my craft too much to play it safe. I also ask myself if I’ve lived this life before. If not, I take it on.”
Radhikka is equally candid about her views on relationships and red flags, stating, “If it’s making me anxious, then it’s not the right relationship for me. I don’t believe in situationships or vagueness. I’m old-school when it comes to love. I believe in love—coming home to someone who truly matters after a long day.”