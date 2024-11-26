Radisson Blu Guwahati Honors Women and Traditions at Annual Fruit Mixing Ceremony

Guwahati; November 26, 2024: Radisson Blu Guwahati marked the beginning of the festive season with its much-anticipated annual Fruit Mixing Ceremony on Saturday. This year, the event stood out for its unique focus on celebrating women from diverse walks of life, blending tradition with a touch of modern inclusivity.

The ceremony was a vibrant gathering, with women playing a central role in symbolizing the spirit of community and joy. The event brought together a variety of voices and perspectives, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to celebrating diversity and creating memorable experiences for all its guests. The festive cheer was elevated with live music and colourful culinary stations, serving delicious festive offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Mehrotra, General Manager of Radisson Blu Guwahati, said, “This year’s Fruit Mixing Ceremony is a tribute to the incredible women who inspire us every day. As we carry forward this beloved tradition, our focus is on making it more inclusive and meaningful. This event is not just about preparing for Christmas but about building connections, celebrating diversity, and spreading joy.” Chef Karthikeyan, Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Guwahati, added, “The Fruit Mixing Ceremony is a culinary tradition deeply rooted in togetherness and celebration. This year, we are proud to blend this tradition with the stories of inspiring women who have joined us. Their presence adds a special flavor to an already cherished event.”

The Fruit Mixing Ceremony is more than just a culinary ritual; it is an experience steeped in history and festive cheer. Guests joined the hotel team in mixing a rich assortment of dried fruits, nuts, and spices soaked in an aromatic blend of spirits. The lively atmosphere was enhanced by festive music, cheerful camaraderie, and a specially curated hi-tea spread.

Rooted in the tradition of preparing Christmas pudding weeks ahead of the holiday, the Fruit Mixing Ceremony holds special significance as it symbolizes wishes for prosperity, joy, and togetherness. Each stir of the mixture is a moment of shared hope and festive anticipation, making it a timeless custom loved by all.

With this event, Radisson Blu Guwahati not only upheld its reputation for hosting grand celebrations but also set a benchmark for creating inclusive and meaningful festive traditions.