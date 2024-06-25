Guwahati; June 25, 2024: Radisson Blu Guwahati organized a Walkathon on June 23 to promote the healthy habits of walking for our health and environment. Shri SS Meenakshi Sundaram, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Govt of Assam, flagged off the walkathon from the hotel premises today.

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia is observing the month of June 2024 as the Community and Planet Action month. During this period, the group prioritizes community engagement through environmental volunteering.

As a part of this initiative, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia organized ‘Walkathon – Walk Together for a Cause’ from June 21-23 across India to bring all hotel team members and their families together and raise funds for the Radisson India Charitable Foundation.

Radisson Blu Guwahati took the initiative to organize the Walkathon on June 23. “Our mission and vision are to promote green mobility, health, and well-being while raising funds for the Radisson India Charitable Foundation. Additionally, we wanted to build a strong community and create an enjoyable event for all participants. The event gave the team members an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and sustainable practices. “We are happy to see such enthusiastic participation and to contribute to a cause that benefits both our community and the environment,” said Ankur Mehrotra, General Manager, Radisson Blu Guwahati.

The Walkathon witnessed the participation of more than 200 people who gathered at Radisson Blu Hotel in the morning. They took part in a lively Zumba session to warm up before the flag-off.

After the flag-off, the Walkathon continued from Radisson Blu for 4 kilometers, took a roundabout, and returned to the hotel. There was a small meet-and-greet session with breakfast for the participants. They were also provided with certificates from Radisson Blu Guwahati.

