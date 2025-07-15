Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida Unveils ‘Ashok Karya’ on MBD Group’s 80th Founder’s Day

Noida, 15th July- On the occasion of the 80th Founder’s Day of the MBD Group, celebrated at their flagship Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, the Group proudly unveiled Ashok Karya, a deeply personal and purpose-driven CSR initiative launched in honour of its Founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, to celebrate his enduring legacy and vision.

Launched on his birthday, Ashok Karya is more than just a program; it is a movement that reflects the timeless values Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra stood to educate, elevate and empower. Rooted in his belief that businesses must serve society, the initiative aspires to build a more inclusive world through small but significant acts of empathy. The launch also saw the reveal of the official Ashok Karya logo and its powerful tagline: “Main Bhi Ashok” (written in Devanagari) inviting every individual to lead with conscience, care, and a sense of shared responsibility.

The launch event was a warm and emotionally resonant gathering of stakeholders, dignitaries, guests, and change-makers. The evening opened with a soulful tribute to Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s remarkable life and enduring ideals. Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson of MBD Group and the late Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s beloved wife, was present at the event, fondly honouring her husband’s legacy and leading the auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony that set the tone for the meaningful evening ahead.

The venue was transformed into a gallery of purpose, featuring an evocative art exhibition with over 50 paintings created by neurodiverse children in collaboration with the Arts and Souls Foundation, a platform that empowers children with special needs through artistic expression. Each artwork offered a heartfelt glimpse into their imaginative worlds, reflecting resilience, emotion, and unfiltered creativity. The MBD Group also felicitated these Godly abled children, honouring their exceptional talent and spirit. Celebrated not just as artists but as storytellers, their works drew admiration and emotional engagement from all present. Most of the artworks were either reserved in advance or sold immediately, a touching affirmation of the children’s brilliance and the deep connection their creations sparked among the guests.