Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida Unveils ‘Ashok Karya’ on MBD Group’s 80th Founder’s Day

Noida, 15th July- On the occasion of the 80th Founder’s Day of the MBD Group, celebrated at their flagship Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, the Group proudly unveiled Ashok Karya, a deeply personal and purpose-driven CSR initiative launched in honour of its Founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, to celebrate his enduring legacy and vision.
Launched on his birthday, Ashok Karya is more than just a program; it is a movement that reflects the timeless values Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra stood to educate, elevate and empower. Rooted in his belief that businesses must serve society, the initiative aspires to build a more inclusive world through small but significant acts of empathy. The launch also saw the reveal of the official Ashok Karya logo and its powerful tagline: “Main Bhi Ashok” (written in Devanagari) inviting every individual to lead with conscience, care, and a sense of shared responsibility.
The launch event was a warm and emotionally resonant gathering of stakeholders, dignitaries, guests, and change-makers. The evening opened with a soulful tribute to Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s remarkable life and enduring ideals. Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson of MBD Group and the late Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s beloved wife, was present at the event, fondly honouring her husband’s legacy and leading the auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony that set the tone for the meaningful evening ahead.
The venue was transformed into a gallery of purpose, featuring an evocative art exhibition with over 50 paintings created by neurodiverse children in collaboration with the Arts and Souls Foundation, a platform that empowers children with special needs through artistic expression. Each artwork offered a heartfelt glimpse into their imaginative worlds, reflecting resilience, emotion, and unfiltered creativity. The MBD Group also felicitated these Godly abled children, honouring their exceptional talent and spirit. Celebrated not just as artists but as storytellers, their works drew admiration and emotional engagement from all present. Most of the artworks were either reserved in advance or sold immediately, a touching affirmation of the children’s brilliance and the deep connection their creations sparked among the guests.
In a heartfelt note at the launch, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, shared, “Ashok Karya is not just a tribute; it’s a shared responsibility, a platform to amplify voices that need to be heard, and to honour the values that built this institution.” Ms. Sonica
Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, added, “We hope this initiative inspires not just our guests and partners but society at large to embrace a more compassionate form of leadership; one that balances profit with purpose.”
The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Ms. Vimla Bitham, former Member of the Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh, and former Chairperson, UP Women’s Commission; Shri S.S. Chahar, former Additional Director General, Border Security Force and Mr. Saurbh Singh, Director, Appinventiv, and a young entrepreneur shaping India’s digital future. Their presence underscored the broad-based support for initiatives that blend compassion with civic responsibility.
Driven by the belief that impact begins with empathy, Ashok Karya has already begun creating tangible change. In recent months, the initiative has supported environmental stewardship through tree plantation drives, enhanced education by donating books to under-resourced schools, brought joy to children from underserved communities through curated cinema and meal experiences, and celebrated festivals with senior citizens in old-age homes, reaffirming the idea that no act of kindness is too small.
Ashok Karya is positioned as a core pillar of the MBD Group’s sustained social responsibility efforts and continues to evolve through impactful community partnerships and new formats. Among the most anticipated upcoming initiatives is School on Wheels, a mobile education unit designed to deliver vital learning resources to children in remote or underserved regions.