Raffles Sentosa Singapore Unveils ‘Welcome Home Experience’ Ahead of March 1 Opening

Mumbai, February 14, 2025: Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the country’s first all-villa resort, is excited to announce the Welcome Home experience, now available to book through the hotel’s newly launched website. Opening March 1, 2025, the resort builds on the rich legacy of the storied Raffles brand, which was founded in Singapore in 1887. Set within 100,000 square metres of lush tropical greenery on Sentosa Island, the 62-villa resort offers direct access to Tanjong Beach, seamlessly blending natural beauty with Raffles’ renowned service.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Raffles Sentosa Singapore, allowing them to discover this unique island destination anew, and in a way that is distinct to Raffles. The Welcome Home experience is an invitation for travellers to explore Sentosa while enjoying a stay rooted in nature, wellbeing, and personalised service,” said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, Cluster General Manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.

As part of the Welcome Home experience, guests will be among the first to discover Raffles Sentosa Singapore, a 62-villa property designed by Yabu Pushelberg, offering all the comforts of home. Each villa features its own private pool and outdoor terrace, effortlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces to create an immersive escape that connects guests to the island’s tranquil natural landscape. Raffles Sentosa Spa, housed in a transformed heritage landmark building, offers a contemporary wellbeing journey, while guests also enjoy preferential green fees at Sentosa Golf Club, located across from the resort. The Welcome Home experience includes a complimentary Sentosa Sling, the resort’s take on the iconic Singapore Sling. Crafted with upcycled watermelon skin and lemon leaves from the resort’s gardens, the cocktail embodies Raffles Sentosa Singapore’s commitment to sustainability. Guests will also enjoy private round-trip transfers and daily breakfast for two at the Empire Grill, the resort’s signature Italian restaurant, helmed by Cluster Director of Culinary Chef Bjoern Alexander.

In celebration of the opening, the resort also invites all non-resident guests dining at the hotel’s five exceptional restaurants to raise a toast with a complimentary Sentosa Sling. In addition to the signature Empire Grill, guests can enjoy refined Cantonese cuisine at Royal China, and a distinctive Japanese omakase journey at Iyasaka by Hashida. Raffles Afternoon Tea can be experienced in the elegant and welcoming Raffles Room, while the Chairman’s Room offers a refined selection of whiskies, cognac, and fine wines and champagnes.

The Welcome Home experience is available for bookings from March 1 to September 30, 2025, with rates starting from S$1,698 per villa per night. The rate is subject to 10 percent service charge and prevailing government tax.