India, July 19th, 2024: The World’s first mega musical on Shri Krishna – “Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela” conceptualised and created by Dhanraj Nathwani is set to captivate audiences with a one of its kind theatrical experiences, bringing to life the magnanimity and benevolence of Shri Krishna. Set to unfold at the (NMACC) Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s – Grand Theatre the musical will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15th to September 1st, 2024.

This enchanting musical is penned by the visionary Indian lyricist, screenwriter and Padma Shri awardee, Prasoon Joshi and delves into the untold stories of Shri Krishna offering a vivid glimpse at the dual journeys of Shri Krishna from Vraj to Mewar and Mathura to Dwarka, portrayed with spectacular visuals and a cast of over 100 performers.

Featuring 60+ dynamic dancers and 40 + actors under Shruti Sharma’s direction, the musical masterpiece intertwines Shri Krishna’s 2 journeys as Shrinathji and his majestic incarnation as Rajadhiraaj Dwarkadhish together on stage for the very first time.

From Krishna‘s playful escapades as the mischievous cowherd in Gokul, endearing himself to the village folk, to his profound role as the wise charioteer imparting the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, the musical vividly captures the essence of Krishna’s multifaceted persona in a spellbinding manner. An unprecedented musical intertwining the journeys of Shri Krishna as Shrinathji and Dwarkadheesh, brought together on stage for the very first time.

Its allure is heightened by a soul-stirring soundtrack containing 20 original songs composed by ace music composers Sachin-Jigar, blending Indian classical music with a Western symphony orchestra, along with Haveli Sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk, and Hindustani semi-classical genres.

Award-winning Bollywood production designer Omung Kumar intricately weaves scenes that transport viewers to ancient India. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, renowned for her work on several popular Indian movies, breathes life into mythical characters with her expert craftsmanship. Through over 1,800 meticulously crafted costumes adorned with 5,000 floral headgears, she elegantly showcases their divine playfulness, courage, and profound philosophical depth, enhancing the visual spectacle.

Choreographers Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna‘s exquisite dance sequences further immerse the audience in Krishna’s multifaceted world, creating a vibrant and captivating portrayal of the beloved deity’s journey. Shampa Gopikrishna continues the legacy of her late father, the legendary Natraj Shri Gopikrishna, a kathak maestro and choreographer.

With captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring live music, Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani guarantees a profoundly immersive experience. The show is creatively produced by Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, both seasoned veterans in music and theatre, while National Award-winning writer Raam Mori has meticulously contributed to the project’s in-depth story research. With an ensemble of over 100 performers, Rajadhiraaj promises to be an enchanting portrayal of Shri Krishna’s Leela.