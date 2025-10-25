Rajasthan: 37,251 domestic electricity connections issued in 20 days

Jaipur, Oct 25: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan’s Discoms, delivering on the promise of quality, accessible, and consumer-centric electricity services, have made significant strides in improving service delivery and introducing innovations that ensure accountability and transparency.

Ahead of Diwali 2025, the Discoms conducted a special campaign that successfully issued 37,251 domestic electricity connections across the state.

Furthering consumer engagement, Jaipur Discom has launched a ‘Star Rating’ feedback system to strengthen service quality through direct consumer input.

The campaign focused on clearing pending cases and providing new connections efficiently. The Discoms expedited all necessary processes – including document verification, site inspection, and demand note issuance – while ensuring the timely availability of line materials at storage branches.

As a result, Jaipur Discom issued 17,373 connections, Ajmer Discom issued 15,433 connections, and Jodhpur Discom issued 4,445 connections. This achievement highlights the government’s proactive approach to ensuring timely access to electricity for every household.

To enhance accountability and monitor service quality, Jaipur Discom has developed an independent feedback system for consumers receiving new connections.

Once a domestic connection is activated, the consumer receives an SMS link to download the “Bijli Mitra” mobile app.

Upon entering the “K” number, users can rate their experience from 1 to 5 stars via a feedback pop-up. These ratings will be reviewed monthly at the circle and subdivision levels, with Superintending Engineer and Assistant Engineer offices ranked based on performance.

The initiative enables continuous improvement in service delivery and better monitoring of field-level officers and staff, said officials.

In addition to app-based feedback, Jaipur Discom has also been collecting consumer opinions through its helpline 181.

Between April 1 and August 15, 2025, calls were made to 75,746 consumers who recently received connections, gathering valuable insights to refine service procedures and enhance consumer satisfaction.

–IANS