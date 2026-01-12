Rajasthan extends school holidays amid severe cold wave; new orders issued for 13 districts

Jaipur, Jan 12: In view of the intense cold wave sweeping across Rajasthan, district administrations have extended holidays and altered timings for schools in several parts of the state.

The state continues to witness a significant drop in temperature, with severe cold and dense fog affecting daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for cold wave conditions in 11 districts. According to IMD, relief is expected only after January 14–15.

Keeping students’ health and safety in mind, authorities have issued fresh directives for January 12 and 13 across various districts.

In Jaipur, holidays were declared for classes up to the 5th grade from January 12 to 13, and for classes 9 to 12, schools will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from January 14 onwards.

In Nagaur, schools for classes up to the 5th grade will remain closed on January 12 and 13. In Dausa, holidays were declared for all students up to Class 8 starting January 12.

In Sikar, classes 1 to 5 are closed; in Jalore, classes up to the 5th grade will remain closed from January 12 to 14. In Jhunjhunu, holidays for classes 1 to 8 have been extended till January 13.

In Jhalawar/Junagarh, classes up to the 5th standard will remain closed on January 12 and 13. In Dungarpur, classes from 1 to 8 are observing a holiday on Monday.

In Hanumangarh, Monday has been declared a holiday for classes 1 to 8, and Tuesday will be Lohri holiday. Schools will reopen on January 14.

In Ajmer, schools up to class 12 are operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

In Churu, a holiday was declared for Monday for classes up to the 8th standard. In Jodhpur Division, all schools in the division will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The temperature has dipped to as low as 3–4 degrees Celsius in several regions. Due to the persistent cold wave and fog, children are most vulnerable.

Authorities have advised parents to ensure children are well-protected with adequate winter clothing and to keep track of official district-level announcements.

–IANS