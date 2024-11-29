Rajasthan Government and IIHMR Start-ups Partner to Advance IT and Innovation Initiatives

Jaipur, 29th November 2024: IIHMR Start-ups, a prominent unit of IIHMR Foundation rooted in Jaipur, has announced a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Information Technology and Communication (DOIT&C), Government of Rajasthan. Through this newly signed partnership, the unit is set to bolster early-stage and student-led start-ups, fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem in the state.

At the Rising Rajasthan Information Technology & Start-up Pre-Summit, IIHMR Start-ups took center stage as a key participant, exemplifying its dedication to driving transformative change in Rajasthan’s entrepreneurial landscape through strategic initiatives, cutting-edge programs, and success stories.The event also featured an engaging panel discussion titled “Building Rajasthan as an IT & Innovation Hub” where industry pioneers and thought leaders explored the state’s immense potential to emerge as a national leader in IT and innovation.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, Director, IIHMR Foundation, remarked on this milestone, saying, “We are delighted to collaborate with DOIT&C to create new opportunities for healthcare start-ups in Rajasthan. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building an innovation-driven economy in the state.” Mr. Puneet Datta, CEO, IIHMR Foundation, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Our vision is to establish a vibrant ecosystem that not only encourages entrepreneurship but also generates meaningful employment opportunities. This MoU is a vital step toward achieving that goal.”

This strategic partnership is poised to ignite a wave of innovation, significantly strengthening the start-up ecosystem in Rajasthan with a targeted emphasis on advancing healthcare innovation. Leveraging its 40-year legacy in healthcare and its expertise as a dedicated incubator, IIHMR Start-ups is uniquely positioned to nurture and propel the growth of healthcare start-ups, fostering transformative solutions that address critical challenges and drive impactful change in the sector.