Rakesh Kumar Singh & Parul Singh extend congratulations to Rajiv Pratap Rudy on winning Constitution Club election

New Delhi, 13 August 2025

Senior journalists Rakesh Kumar Singh and Parul Singh, President of the Delhi State Para Olympic Committee, have warmly congratulated Rajiv Pratap Rudy on his victory in the prestigious Constitution Club of India election.

Rakesh Kumar Singh remarked:

“Rajiv Pratap Rudy Mamaji’s win is not just a personal milestone for him but a proud moment for all of us. His dedication to public service, dynamic leadership, and ability to unite people have rightfully earned him this honour.” Parul Singh shared her views, saying:

“I am confident that under his leadership, the Constitution Club will further strengthen its role as a vibrant space for dialogue, collaboration, and inclusivity. His vision will undoubtedly enrich democratic engagement.”

They also expressed gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their constant support during the election process.

The Constitution Club of India, known for fostering interaction among lawmakers, leaders, and thinkers, continues to be a key platform for democratic discourse. With Rudy at the helm, it is expected to reach new heights of constructive engagement.