Ram Katha held by Acharya Aniruddhacharya Maharaj at Burari, Ganpati Mahotsav 2024

New Delhi, September 14, 2024: After the successful execution of Divya Darbar by Bageshwar Maharaj, Lal Bagh Ka Raja (regd) Trust, is all set to dive into Acharya Aniruddhacharya Maharaj’s Ram Katha. Devotees from all over Delhi are joining the grand celebration filled with cultural and spiritual atmosphere.

On the 8th day of the Ganpati Mahotsav, Dandiya Nights has been organised for the visitor’s amazement, which has added special significance to the festivities.

The festivities held at the DDA Groud Burari, Delhi, will continue with a series of spiritual significant activities till 16th of September. The Mahotsav also features daily food stalls, devotional offerings and prasad distribution.

Esteemed dignitaries like Chairman Rakesh Bindal, Vice Chairman Satyabhushan Jain, Event Head Pradip Kumar Agarwal, Chief Sporson Dharmpal Singhla and Chief Secretary Anil Wadhwa were present to enrich the grandeur and spiritual fervor of the 8th Grand Vighnaharta Ganpati Mahotsav.

Visitors are encouraged to participate and indulge in the spiritual atmosphere, have live darshan and blessings from Lord Ganesh. All the arrangements are personally overseen by the Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust to make the event a memorable spiritual experience for everyone.

About Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust:

The Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving devotees and organizing spiritual and cultural events. The trust’s mission is to create an inclusive atmosphere where devotees can come together to receive the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha.