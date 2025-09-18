Ramalaya Foundation hosts ‘Eternal Krishna: Dharma, Devotion and Destiny in a Rising World’

# Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat leads cultural dialogue; Meenakshi Lekhi, Durga Shankar Mishra and Prashant Kumar celebrate Krishna’s timeless message

New Delhi, September 18, 2025 – Ramalaya Foundation organized a grand cultural evening titled “Eternal Krishna: Dharma, Devotion and Destiny in a Rising World” at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event brought together leaders, thinkers, and spiritual personalities from diverse fields to reflect upon the eternal relevance of Lord Krishna’s teachings.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Former Minister of State for External Affairs Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi and former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Shri Durga Shankar Mishra joined as Guests of Honour, while Yogi Prabhu Anupam Das Ji elevated the evening with his spiritual discourse.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Lord Krishna embodies compassion, courage, and righteousness. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago. It is indeed a blessed coincidence that on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji—whose leadership too is rooted in service and cultural pride—we deliberate on these eternal truths.”

On this occasion, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also formally dedicated the ‘Sri Krishna Leela Collection’. This unique collection celebrates the divine pastimes of Lord Krishna through fragrance, art, and devotion. The dedication was hailed as a historic moment of the event, symbolizing the resolve to bring India’s spiritual heritage to the global stage in a contemporary presentation.

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi emphasized the importance of tradition and spirituality, saying, “Krishna’s leelas are not merely stories; they inspire us to live with courage, love, and a sense of higher purpose. Ramalaya Foundation’s initiative reminds us that spirituality is not separate from life but its integral essence. This also resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision of taking India’s cultural identity to the global stage.”

Sharing his reflections, Shri Durga Shankar Mishra said, “A nation progresses only when it carries forward the strength of its civilizational heritage. Initiatives like this ensure that even as we advance on the path of modernity, we remain deeply rooted in our dharma and traditions.”

Highlighting the journey of Ramalaya Foundation, Founder Shri Prashant Kumar remarked, “What began in 2019 as a personal offering of gratitude to Lord Ram has now grown into a cultural movement. Our mission is to connect people with India’s rich heritage, make devotion a part of daily life, and celebrate culture while staying rooted in our civilizational values.”

The evening concluded with soulful musical performances and a shared commitment that Ramalaya Foundation will continue its mission of carrying India’s spiritual legacy to society and future generations.