Ramalaya & JPSR Prabhu Shriram are Showcasing Indian Heritage and Culture through Luxury Incense Collections at UP International Trade Show 2025

Greater Noida, September 25, 2025:

Ramalaya & JPSR Prabhu Shriram are participating in the 3rd Edition of the UP International Trade Show, happening from September 25–29, 2025, at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The Ramalaya Experience Centre at the exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. D. K. Gupta, Managing Director, Felix Hospital, and Mrs. Gupta, alongside Dr. Shubhra Mittal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Noida, in the august presence of Shri Prashant Kumar, Founder of Ramalaya. The graceful ceremony marked a significant beginning to this cultural showcase.

With its presence at Stall H14-03/40, Ramalaya, a cultural luxury experience centre, is bringing alive the essence of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Under its umbrella, JPSR Prabhu Shriram, a luxury incense brand, is transforming India’s devotional stories, including the Ramayana and Shri Krishna’s Leelas, into fragrant, immersive experiences. Each collection embodies cultural heritage, art, and storytelling through fragrance.

A Ramalaya spokesperson says, “For us, fragrance is more than luxury. It is cultural storytelling. Through Ramalaya, we are sharing the sacred narratives of our heritage in a form that resonates with today’s world.”

At the exhibition, Ramalaya is engaging domestic and international visitors, celebrating India’s cultural and spiritual artistry while reinforcing its position as the face of cultural luxury in the incense industry. Visitors are experiencing cultural storytelling, premium fragrances, exclusive gifting solutions, and franchise opportunities at the stall. This participation reinforces Ramalaya’s vision of taking Indian cultural luxury to global markets.

Visitors are exploring carefully curated incense collections and experiencing the philosophy of “Incense with a Story,” a celebration of cultural storytelling through fragrance. The exhibition is showcasing JPSR Prabhu Shriram’s hero collections, including Shripad Ramayana, Shri Krishna Leela, Incredible Temple, Char Dham, and Life and God Collection. The first two signature collections feature iconic ancient Indian art, Madhubani and Pattachitra paintings, bringing India’s invaluable heritage vividly to life in each creation