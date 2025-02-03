Ramayana Kalpavrksam 2025 A Grand Celebration of Art, Culture, and Heritage

Hyderabad, 03rd February 2025: Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular cultural resurgence with Ramayana Kalpavrksam 2025, a three-day festival dedicated to celebrating the timeless epic, the Ramayana, through music, dance, storytelling, and scholarship. The festival, which has now become a much-anticipated annual event, brought together artists, scholars, and audiences from across the country for an immersive and enriching experience.

Day 1: A Grand Inauguration & Captivating Performances

The festival was inaugurated by Honorable Member of the Parliament, Sri Tejasvi Surya ji. Addressing an enthusiastic audience, he eloquently spoke about the relevance of the Ramayana in today’s world, emphasizing the importance of engaging with our rich arts and culture. Sharing anecdotes from his own life, he beautifully connected the eternal wisdom of the Ramayana to contemporary challenges, inspiring everyone to delve deeper into our heritage.

The inaugural ceremony began with a heartfelt musical presentation by the children of Swarnam School of Music, led by Smt. Preethi Gopalan Deshmukh, leaving the audience spellbound.

This was followed by a visually stunning dance presentation, Takkuvemi Manaku, by Shankarananda Kalakshetra. Choreographed by Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant, the performance depicted the Dashavatara of Maha Vishnu, set to the poetry of the Telugu poet Bhakta Ramadas.

The night culminated in a spellbinding Harikatha performance by Vishaka Hari ji on Ramayana, the Eternal Life-Giving Tree. Through eight different versions of the Ramayana spanning various cultures and languages— from Kamba Ramayanam (Tamil) and Molla Ramayanam (Telugu), to versions from Thailand and Laos—Vishaka Hari ji transported the audience across time and space, illustrating the universality of Lord Rama’s virtues.

Day 2: Knowledge, Art, and a Classic Dance Masterpiece

The second day commenced with an engaging Sanskrit workshop, Kathasvadanam – Story Defining Shlokas of the Valmiki Ramayana, where over 40 participants immersed themselves in reciting powerful Sanskrit verses making the space reverberate with energy.

The festival then hosted three insightful talks:

● Yashodeep Deodhar elaborated on the eternal nature of Valmiki Ramayana, emphasizing how it is both Adi (the first) and Ananta (endless).

● DK Hari and DK Hema presented a fascinating session on the engineering marvel of Rama Setu, blending historical and scientific perspectives.

● Anupama Kylash concluded the session with a mesmerizing dance demonstration on select verses from Ramayana Kalpavrksam by Sri Vishwanatha Satyanarayana, after which the festival is named.

The afternoon featured a hands-on Cheriyal Painting Workshop by traditional artist Madhu Merugoju, attended by over 40 participants from various age groups, eager to explore this ancient art form.

As the sun set, Hyderabad witnessed an unforgettable dance performance by the legendary Kalakshetra Foundation – ‘Sabari Moksham’. Originally choreographed by Rukmini Devi Arundale in 1965, the production, set to the verses of Valmiki Ramayana, left the audience spellbound with its rich characterization, intricate storytelling, and the sheer brilliance of the ensemble’s performance. The packed auditorium bore testimony to the enduring magic of this classic production, leaving Hyderabad’s art lovers yearning for more. The evening was presented in collaboration with Kalakshetra Foundation, and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Day 3: Ecological, Philosophical, and Musical Explorations

The final day of Ramayana Kalpavrksam 2025 began with the second session of the Sanskrit workshop, followed by a series of illuminating talks:

● Vikram Sridhar, the storyteller, explored the Ecological Dimensions of the Ramayana, from Krauncha to Ashoka Vana, through an interactive and engaging presentation.

● Amritanshu Pandey spoke on Rajadharma of the Ishvakus, shedding light on governance and leadership principles drawn from the epic.

● Ami Ganatra, a bestselling author, delivered a compelling talk on Dharma and Dharma Sankata – Lessons from the Ramayana, drawing parallels to modern ethical dilemmas.

The afternoon saw an engaging Fabric Painting Workshop (Vastra Varnam) by Anusha Namburi, a student of Shankarananda Kalakshetra, attracting over 50 keen participants.

The festival concluded on a high note with two grand performances:

● JN Manipuri Dance Academy from Imphal presented a mesmerizing Manipuri Raas, marking a historic first-of-its-kind performance in Hyderabad.

● The grand finale was delivered by the stellar musical duo, Ranjani and Gayatri, with their exclusive presentation RAMA by RaGa, leaving the audience enthralled.

Special Features of Ramayana Kalpavrksam 2025

This year’s festival also featured unique cultural showcases:

● An exhibition-cum–sale of vintage lithographs, a rare collection from Pratima Sagar and MC Mohan, with proceeds dedicated to animal welfare.

● A traditional Bommala Koluvu (doll exhibition) curated by Kavitha Nimmalagadda, from Sri Vishwanatha Satyanarayana garu’s family.

● Kala Grama – an artisan bazaar, featuring local artists and brands, offering visitors a chance to take home handcrafted treasures.

A Festival that Transcends Time

Ramayana Kalpavrksam is not just an event; it is a movement—a privilege to nurture and grow in the cultural landscape of Hyderabad. With its diverse offerings, it serves as a bridge between the past and present, weaving together scholarship, art, and devotion. The festival was organized and curated by renowned dancer Padmi Shri awardee Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant, and presented by Natyarambha, an online platform for classical dance, Shankarananda Kalakshetra, in collaboration with Brhat Culture Creatives, and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

As the curtains fall on this year’s edition, the festival’s journey continues—bringing the Ramayana alive, one performance at a time.