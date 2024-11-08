Ramee Group of Hotels Appoints Mr. Nazir Sheikh as GM – F&B Operations for India

Mumbai, November 8th, 2024: Ramee Group of Hotels announces the appointment of Mr. Nazir Sheikh as the General Manager – F&B Operations. With 18 years of industry experience and a strong background working with renowned brands like Hitchki, Bayroute, Manchester United Cafe, and Hilton Hotels in London, Mr. Sheikh is well-positioned to supervise F&B operations in hotels with a focus on quality, guest experience, and sustainable profitability.

In his role, Mr. Sheikh will be responsible for driving revenue growth, implementing operational standards, and enhancing guest experiences. He holds a postgraduate degree in Hospitality Management from West London College.