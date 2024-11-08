Ramee Group of Hotels Appoints Mr. Nazir Sheikh as GM – F&B Operations for India

Mumbai, November 8th, 2024: Ramee Group of Hotels announces the appointment of Mr. Nazir Sheikh as the General Manager – F&B Operations. With 18 years of industry experience and a strong background working with renowned brands like Hitchki, Bayroute, Manchester United Cafe, and Hilton Hotels in London, Mr. Sheikh is well-positioned to supervise F&B operations in hotels with a focus on quality, guest experience, and sustainable profitability.
In his role, Mr. Sheikh will be responsible for driving revenue growth, implementing operational standards, and enhancing guest experiences. He holds a postgraduate degree in Hospitality Management from West London College.
“We are excited to welcome Nazir Sheikh to the Ramee Group of Hotels,” said Saurabh Gahoi, Senior VP, Ramee Group of Hotels, India. “His passion for F&B and excellence in operations are what we need to drive our F&B in hotels. At Ramee Group of Hotels, we take pride in providing exceptional guests experiences, Nazir’s leadership will be instrumental in refining our operations and ensuring every dining experience is memorable, further strengthening our commitment to high-quality service and guest satisfaction.”
Mr. Nazir Sheikh, General Manager – F&B Operations said, “In my role with Ramee Group of Hotels, my vision is to create dining experiences that are both memorable and aligned with the organisation’s core values. Ramee Group of Hotels is known for its iconic restaurants. I want to ensure our guests continue to receive exceptional dining experiences and service across all our properties. This role is a unique opportunity to enhance every facet of the F&B operations, from guest experience to quality, while keeping up with the organisation’s robust expansion.”