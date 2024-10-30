Rashi Peripherals Limited Celebrates 218.6% YoY Profit Growth in Q2 FY25

Mumbai, October 30th , 2024: Rashi Peripherals Limited (NSE: RPTECH) (BSE: 544119), one of the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, reported 218.9% YoY rise in the net profit at for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company’s total income rose 22.6% YoY to; while EBITDA stood

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “Building on the momentum of the previous quarter, we are pleased to report yet another period of solid growth across Revenue, EBITDA, and Net Profit. At Rashi Peripherals, our commitment to customer-centricity is unwavering, and this is demonstrated through our continual efforts to expand our reach across Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and to keep our product portfolio dynamic and aligned with the evolving needs of the Indian hardware sector. With promising signs of a revival in the IT/ITeS sector, we are optimally positioned to harness these emerging opportunities. This approach, rooted in long-term value creation, reinforces our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth in the quarters ahead.”

“Despite challenges in the market, Rashi Peripherals continued to demonstrate robust growth in the last quarter. Our Embedded vertical is growing consistently. We have started Samsung Consumer electronics business and in this quarter we forayed into quick commerce business that promises value addition to our customers. The inauguration of our 52nd branch in Srinagar reflects our consistent efforts to strengthen our channel engagement and reach across the regions. These achievements reflect our steadfast dedication to ensure seamless availability of ICT products through value added support to our B2B customers. We are well-positioned to maintain the growth momentum”, said Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited.