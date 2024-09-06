New Delhi. September 06, 2024: In another significant step towards revolutionizing waste management in India, the Rubber, Chemical, and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Paripatram. The partnership focuses on enhancing skills and formalizing labor within India’s rapidly growing waste sector, a sector crucial for both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

As India becomes one of the largest producers of electronic waste globally, Paripatram aims to lead in directly addressing this problem head-on. This partnership will work to integrate informal workers into the formal economy, enhancing their livelihoods, while encouraging waste handling practices across the country. The initiative aligns with key national missions like Skill India, Clean India, and Made in India, demonstrating Paripatram’s dedication to promoting sustainable development and creating a skilled, certified workforce in the waste management sector.

“This collaboration is in line with national missions like Skill India and Clean India,” stated Saif Mohammad, CEO of RCPSDC. “We are eager to partner with Paripatram to develop a strong workforce in the waste management sector, supporting India’s Vision 2047 through the creation of sustainable jobs and promoting inclusive economic growth.” “Formalizing and training individuals in the informal sector is crucial for successful waste management in India”, said Anwar Shirpurwala, Managing Director of Paripatram. “By partnering with RCPSDC, our goal is to provide informal workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle e-waste responsibly and effectively, while also supporting the country’s social, economic, and environmental development.”

India’s e-waste sector is expanding at an impressive CAGR of over 15%, representing a significant chance to generate economic impact while addressing a mounting environmental challenge. Paripatram will implement skill development programs across India’s 100 smart cities, with a focus on areas where e-waste generation is particularly high. Paripatram aims to enhance efficiency and safety in e-waste management through upskilling the local workers while promoting sustainable employment and social inclusion.

This partnership overhauls to redefine the waste management landscape in India, establishing a precedent for responsible, skill-driven solutions that prioritize the well-being of both people and the planet.