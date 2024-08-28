Ready Steady Go Kids Expands to Noida with 13 New Centres in Partnership with Peas in Pods

Noida, 28th August 2024 – Legendary cricket coach John Buchanan announced the launch of the Australian multi-sports foundational program, ‘Ready Steady Go Kids,’ in Noida, in partnership with Peas in Pods, a leading pre-school chain in the city. Expanding its reach in Noida, this program teaches the fundamentals of 13 different sports to children aged 1.5 to 7 years in India and will kick off on 27th August 2024. The globally recognized program will be introduced across 13 Peas in Pods centres in Noida.

Started in Australia, the Ready Steady Go Kids Program aims to develop the required motor skills of students in a fun, non-competitive environment. With the presence of the program in 13 countries with 210 locations, this program will expand to various cities in India.