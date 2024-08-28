Ready Steady Go Kids Expands to Noida with 13 New Centres in Partnership with Peas in Pods

Noida, 28th August 2024 – Legendary cricket coach John Buchanan announced the launch of the Australian multi-sports foundational program, ‘Ready Steady Go Kids,’ in Noida, in partnership with Peas in Pods, a leading pre-school chain in the city. Expanding its reach in Noida, this program teaches the fundamentals of 13 different sports to children aged 1.5 to 7 years in India and will kick off on 27th August 2024. The globally recognized program will be introduced across 13 Peas in Pods centres in Noida.
Started in Australia, the Ready Steady Go Kids Program aims to develop the required motor skills of students in a fun, non-competitive environment. With the presence of the program in 13 countries with 210 locations, this program will expand to various cities in India.
Australia’s Two-Time World Cup Winning Cricket Coach, John Buchanan, added, “Our partnership with Peas in Pods is a significant milestone, enabling the launch of 13 new centres in Noida. We are grateful for their support and cooperation. Through this program, we aim to instil healthy and active lifestyles from a young age and positively impact children’s lives. Given its success in Australia, where it has engaged and guided children effectively, I am confident it will similarly thrive as a leading preschool motor skills development program in India.”
Ankur Kumar, Founder & MD of Peas in Pods, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Ready Steady Go Kids to bring this exceptional sports program to our students in Noida. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to holistic education, and we are confident that the children will benefit greatly from the skills and values instilled through this program.”