Real Estate Sector welcomes LTCG tax amendment

In a significant move that brings relief to homeowners and the real estate sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed an amendment to the Finance Bill, 2024, offering taxpayers the option to choose between a 12.5% Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax rate without indexation or a 20% rate with indexation for properties acquired before July 23, 2024. The amendment, now widely welcomed by the industry, had earlier faced backlash warning that the initial proposal to eliminate indexation benefits, as outlined in Budget 2024, could hamper the growth of the real estate sector. The proposed amendment now provides much-needed flexibility and ensures that taxpayers can opt for the most beneficial tax calculation method. Below are insights from industry leaders on this development.

Mr. Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra

“We welcome the amendment to the Finance Bill by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, providing taxpayers with the flexibility to choose between a 12.5 per cent LTCG rate without indexation or a 20 per cent rate with indexation for property acquired before July 23, 2024. This decision is a significant relief for the real estate sector, which has been concerned about the potential impact of the indexation proposal introduced in Budget 2024. The ability to select the more favorable tax computation method ensures that homeowners and real estate investors are not unduly burdened by changes in tax regulations. This move by the government reflects an understanding of the complexities within the real estate market and its importance to the overall economy. We believe this amendment will help maintain investor confidence and support the sustained growth of the real estate sector, benefiting not just developers, but also homebuyers and the larger economy.”

Mr. Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI

“The recent amendment proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allow taxpayers the option to choose between a 12.5% LTCG rate without indexation or a 20% rate with indexation for properties acquired before July 23, 2024, is a welcome relief for the real estate industry. This balanced approach not only addresses the concerns raised by stakeholders but also provides homeowners with flexibility in managing their tax liabilities. The initial proposal to eliminate indexation benefits had sparked significant apprehension within the sector, as it threatened to impact the growth momentum we’ve been working hard to maintain. By reintroducing these options, the government has shown its responsiveness to the industry’s needs and the broader economy. This move will encourage continued investment in real estate, providing stability and fostering confidence among both developers and homebuyers. We commend the government’s decision and look forward to continued collaboration to support sustainable growth in the sector.”

Mr. Rajeev Ranjan, Co-Founder & CEO, The Mentors Real Estate Advisory Pvt. Ltd

“The proposed amendment by the Finance Minister allowing taxpayers to choose between a 12.5% LTCG rate without indexation or a 20% rate with indexation for properties acquired before July 23, 2024, is a significant relief for property owners and investors. This flexibility will empower taxpayers to make decisions that best align with their financial strategies, especially in a real estate market that has witnessed varied growth patterns. By offering this choice, the government not only acknowledges the diverse nature of property investments but also provides a much-needed breather for those looking to optimize their tax liabilities in a challenging economic environment.”

Mr. Vedanshu Kedia, Director, Prescon Group