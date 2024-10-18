Record-Breaking Organ Transport: Heart from Vellore to Chennai in 1.5 Hours

Chennai, 18th October, 2024: In a remarkable medical achievement, the heart of a brain-dead patient in CMC Ranipet was transported to MGM Healthcare in Chennai for a life-saving transplant within just 1 hour and 30 mins. This feat was made possible due to the collective efforts of medical professionals and the dedicated support of traffic authorities in both cities.

The donor heart, harvested from a 20-year-old man who met with a tragic road traffic accident in Vellore, was swiftly transported today. The Heart and Lung Transplant Team, led by the accomplished Dr. KR Balakrishnan, made the strategic decision to transport the precious organ by road via Kanchipuram, Sunguvarchatram, Sriperumbudur, Maduravoyal, Koyambedu reaching Aminjikarai ensuring the fastest possible arrival to Chennai.

This exceptional achievement was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the medical teams and the unwavering support of the Ranipet, Chennai, and Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The establishment of a “green corridor” facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of the organ. Such green corridors have proven to be invaluable in expediting organ transfers from donors to recipients, contributing to the efficiency of organ transplantation procedures and saving numerous lives. The Medical Green Corridor initiative has emerged as a vital tool in enhancing organ transplant procedures and increasing the number of lives saved across India.

The heart was transplanted into a 34-year-old female patient suffering from heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. Under the skillful guidance of Dr. KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support at MGM Healthcare, the transplant was performed with great success, offering the recipient a new lease of life.

This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals and the collaborative spirit of communities working together to save lives. The rapid organ transportation, coupled with the expertise of the medical team, exemplifies the incredible progress made in organ transplantation and highlights the potential for further advancements in the field. MGM Healthcare extends its sincere thanks and gratitude to TRANSTAN for its invaluable support and cooperation in making this life-saving procedure possible.