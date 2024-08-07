Red FM’s Winning Streak Continues: Emerges Maximum Awarded at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2024

7th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024—the awards aimed to acknowledge and honor the practices of the audio industry. The evening was hosted at Hotel Novotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the coming together of audio practices across various forms of media entertainment, categorized into Radio, Podcast, Technology, and Audio Books. Red FM secured a total of 26 awards spanning across podcasts and radio categories. The ceremony was attended by celebrities, podcasters, radio presenters, radio stations, and content creators.

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “We are beyond honored to be recognized at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024. The Red FM team showed up 26 times on stage, each moment being a testament to the spirit of our organization that breaks fresh ground and thinks out of the box. It is also heartening to witness Red Podcasts solidifying its position as a beloved vertical of audio content. We are always in gratitude for the encouragement it gives us to push boundaries in creating innovative content.”

Red FM has prevailed a total of 26 awards at #IASA2024