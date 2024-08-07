Red FM’s Winning Streak Continues: Emerges Maximum Awarded at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2024

7th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024—the awards aimed to acknowledge and honor the practices of the audio industry. The evening was hosted at Hotel Novotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.
The India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the coming together of audio practices across various forms of media entertainment, categorized into Radio, Podcast, Technology, and Audio Books. Red FM secured a total of 26 awards spanning across podcasts and radio categories. The ceremony was attended by celebrities, podcasters, radio presenters, radio stations, and content creators.
Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “We are beyond honored to be recognized at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024. The Red FM team showed up 26 times on stage, each moment being a testament to the spirit of our organization that breaks fresh ground and thinks out of the box. It is also heartening to witness Red Podcasts solidifying its position as a beloved vertical of audio content. We are always in gratitude for the encouragement it gives us to push boundaries in creating innovative content.”
Red FM has prevailed a total of 26 awards at #IASA2024
|S. No.
|Main Category
|Categories
|Project Title
|Genre/Host/Organisation
|1
|PODCAST
|Arts & Entertainment – Best Produced
|Main Hoon Villain
|Red FM
|2
|PODCAST
|Religion & Spirituality – Best Show – Hindi
|Holy Tales
|Red FM
|3
|PODCAST
|Religion & Spirituality – Best Show – English
|Sri M Podcasts
|Red FM
|4
|PODCAST
|Horror & Thriller – Best Show
|Ek Choti si horror story
|Red FM
|5
|PODCAST
|Crime Drama – Best Regional Show
|Bhojpuri Murder Mystery
|Red FM
|6
|PODCAST
|Science – Best Show
|India Classified
|Red FM
|7
|PODCAST
|Science – Best Show Host
|India Classified
|Red FM
|8
|PODCAST
|Comedy – Best Show
|Jeeja ke Saale
|Red FM
|9
|PODCAST
|Comedy – Best Produced
|Daaku and Gangs: Hilarious Tales of India’s Notorious Dacoits
|Red FM
|10
|PODCAST
|Education – Best Regional Show
|Scholar Bhava
|Red FM
|11
|PODCAST
|Fiction – Best Regional Show
|Storiyaan
|Red FM
|12
|PODCAST
|Sex & Relationships – Best Show Host
|Sanskari Sex
|Red FM
|13
|PODCAST
|Sex & Relationships – Best Produced
|Sanskari Sex
|Red FM
|14
|PODCAST
|Sex & Relationships – Best Regional Show
|Sanskari Sex in Marathi
|Red FM
|15
|PODCAST
|Interview – Best Show – Hindi
|Survivors of 26/11: Courage And Beyond
|Red FM
|16
|PODCAST
|Interview – Best Regional Show
|Scholar Bhava
|Red FM
|17
|RADIO
|Station Imaging
|TICKET TO DURGA PUJA
|RJ Anup
|18
|RADIO
|The Most Effective Use of Station From ROI Perspective By A Brand
|Red Label Natural Care
|10 RJs from 10 different markets
|19
|RADIO
|Best Online/ Digital FM Initiative
|AMA – ASK MEGHA ANUBHAV
|ANUBHAV MEGHA
|20
|RADIO
|Best RJ Zonal – North
|RJ Raunac
|RJ RAUNAC
|21
|RADIO
|Best RJ Zonal – East
|BR943
|RJ Mahima
|22
|RADIO
|Best Morning Show
|Morning no 1
|RJ Malishka
|23
|RADIO
|Best Digital Campaign for Client (Activation)
|SUNRISE WONDER ASSAM
|Red FM
|24
|RADIO
|Best Interstitial
|Bauaa
|RJ RAUNAC
|25
|RADIO
|Best Onground FM initiative
|South Side Story
|Red FM
|26
|RADIO
|Best RJ Zonal – West
|Morning no 1
|RJ Malishka