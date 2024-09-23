REFCOLD India 2024 to Make its Kolkata Debut, Showcasing Innovations in Refrigeration and Cold Chain Solutions

Kolkata, September 23,2024: The 7th edition of REFCOLD India 2024, making its debut in Kolkata, will address the growing refrigeration and cold chain needs of East India. Organised in partnership with ISHRAE (The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers) and Informa Markets in India, this premier exhibition and conference is set to take place from 3rd to 5th October 2024 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata. With ISHRAE’s leadership and expertise at the forefront, REFCOLD India 2024 is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing India’s rapidly expanding cold chain market, which grew to INR 2 lakh crores in 2023 and is projected to reach INR 5.6 lakh crores by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

This event is set to host over 130 exhibitors and attract more than 10,000 visitors, including innovators and professionals from diverse sectors such as the seafood industry, pharmaceutical industry, laboratory and blood bank industry, dairy and ice cream industry, meat industry, agriculture, floriculture and horticulture, retail industry, hospitality and hotel industry, cold chain logistics, food processing industry, ice-making industry, and bakery industry. Additionally, it will offer a platform for the international community to connect with key players in India’s rapidly evolving refrigeration and cold chain industries.

The event will feature a strong lineup of notable exhibitors, including BlueStar, Daikin, Copeland, Tecumseh, Danfoss, Carrier Transicold, Paharpur, Johnson Controls, Frascold and Tecumseh among others. Supported by prestigious domestic and international associations such as the UNEP, International Institute of Refrigeration (IIF-IIR), National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD), Federation of European Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (REHVA), Refrigeration and Airconditioning Trade Association (RATA), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), All India Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Association (ACRA), International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR), ASSOCHAM India, Department of Food Processing – Govt of W Bengal, Odisha Cold Storage Association, NHB and more, the event highlights its importance as a hub for industry collaboration and innovation.

This year’s event will feature a Knowledge Zone, Innovation Zone, Global Poster Competition, and Demo Zone, offering a diverse array of activities and opportunities for industry engagement. As a prelude to the event, a series of webinars will delve into critical topics such as “Multi-Commodity Temperature-Controlled Warehousing & Distribution,” “Design and Selection of FREON-Based Refrigeration Systems for Cold Warehouses,” and “Standalone Solar Milk Coolers.” These webinars will provide valuable insights and knowledge for professionals across the refrigeration and cold chain sectors, enriching their understanding ahead of the main event.

Commenting on the upcoming REFCOLD 2024 event in Kolkata, Mr. Manoj Chakravorti, Chairman of REFCOLD 2024, stated, “India’s cold chain and refrigeration industry is on the brink of unprecedented growth, and ISHRAE is committed to being a catalyst in this evolution. As an association dedicated to advancing the fields of heating, refrigeration, and air conditioning, ISHRAE continues to drive innovation, education, and best practices within the industry. REFCOLD India 2024, being held for the first time in Kolkata, presents a unique opportunity for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore solutions tailored to the needs of the eastern region. By partnering with Informa Markets in India, we are creating a platform that highlights breakthrough technologies and fosters meaningful collaborations, solidifying ISHRAE’s commitment to shaping a more efficient and sustainable future for India’s refrigeration and cold chain sectors. Kolkata is gateway to East India which is a huge belt for Refrigeration & Cold Chai Applications, covering Sea Food, Agriculture, Dairy, Floriculture, Horticulture, Pharma, Hospitality & Healthcare. Refcold 2024 shall attract visitors from West Bengal, Odisha, North-East India, Jharkand, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Sikkim, Bhutan and from all over the country.”