Regent Hotel Dwarka Launches as Part of ROHL’s Strategic Religious Tourism Expansion

Bengaluru, 10th January 2025

The leading hospitality chain Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. (ROHL) further strengthens presence in Gujarat by launching Regenta Dwarka. With the addition of this new hotel, ROHL will be clocking a total of 13 hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat.

Regenta Dwarka, situated a mere five minutes from the Dwarkadhish Temple, one of the city’s most significant tourist attractions, offers 52 well-appointed rooms and suites that seamlessly integrate modern amenities with subdued elegance to guarantee a seamless stay for guests. The all-day multi-cuisine diner “Amritam” serves a diverse selection of platters, including local Gujarati delicacies and international favourites. The ‘Flambé Trolley’ is a distinctive live dosa-making experience that is a standout feature of the restaurant. Additionally, the hotel boasts a well-appointed business centre and a completely equipped gym offering a breathtaking view of the Shivrajpur beach and the famous Shree Dwarkadhish Temple.

Dwarka, which is located on the western coast of Gujarat, is one of the most significant pilgrimage destinations in India. It is known for its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, Dwarka is also believed to be the ancient kingdom of Lord Krishna, making it a key site for the Hindus. The city is home to the famous Shree Dwarkadhish Temple that is dedicated to Lord Krishna, attracting about a million devotees each year. Dwarka’s significance extends beyond religion, as it is also known for its scenic beauty and historical landmarks around the city.

Speaking on the announcement, Chander K. Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. said, “Strengthening our presence in Dwarka, a city celebrated for its tremendous spiritual and cultural importance, is an incredibly momentous occasion for us. We have been well-positioned to take advantage of Gujarat’s booming hospitality and tourism industry thanks to our consistent annual growth and the state’s long history as a business and tourist hotspot. However, expanding our spiritual portfolio with the inauguration of our Dwarka property marks a significant turning point in our business path. “Regenta Dwarka is a stunning addition to our ongoing portfolio of spiritual properties, which will be expanded in our next growth phase. The increasing number of spiritual tourists visiting India is a reflection of the worldwide trend toward holistic wellness, introspection, and cultural immersion.” He further added.

The hotel is conveniently situated in the heart of Dwarka, making it easy to reach from Jamnagar and Porbandar Airports by car. The property’s strategic proximity to popular landmarks like Nageshwar Temple, Rukmini Temple, Charan Ganga, Shivrajpur Beach, Okhamandi Beach, and easy access to the growing economic zone of the city make it a prevalent choice for Leisure, Spiritual and Business travellers alike. The new hotel is part of ROHL’s growth strategy of building presence in key religious destinations in India.