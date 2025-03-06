REHAU India Named Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2025 at the Pride of India Awards

New Delhi, March 06th, 2025 – REHAU India has been recognized as the Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Pride of India Conclave 2025, organized by The Brand Story. This accolade reaffirms REHAU’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer trust, cementing its position as a leader in polymer-based solutions for interiors, building, and industrial applications.

With a legacy built on trustworthiness, innovation, and reliability, REHAU has consistently delivered high-quality, sustainable, and cutting-edge solutions that enhance modern living and elevate industry standards. Guided by the philosophy of “Engineering progress. Enhancing lives,” the brand ensures that every product reflects its core values—precision, performance, and sustainability. REHAU’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, consistent brand experience, and advanced engineering excellence has earned it a strong reputation in the market.

Accepting the award, Mr. Tushar Verma, Executive Vice President, REHAU India, expressed his gratitude, stating, “At REHAU, trust has always been at the core of everything we do. This recognition as the Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2025 is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, our dedication to customer satisfaction, and our passion for delivering world-class solutions. We are honored to receive this award and remain committed to setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

The event, held at Hyatt Centric Candolim, Goa, brought together industry leaders, visionaries, and dignitaries to celebrate excellence across various sectors. The conclave was graced by Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Cabinet Minister and Senior BJP Leader, as the Chief Guest. Esteemed personalities such as Shri Kabir Bedi, international actor and author; Ms. Shibani Kashyap, singer and composer; Shri Anand Raj Anand, music composer and lyricist; and Dr. Maria Isabel de Carvalho Mendonça Raimundo, Consul General of Portugal, Goa, were also present.

Mr. Rutvik Karnik and Mr. Sairaj Hemachandran, Brand Team, REHAU India, shared their insights, stating: “Being recognized as the Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2025 is a defining moment for REHAU in India. This award not only strengthens our brand’s credibility but also reinforces our position as a leader in premium interior and building solutions. Trust is the foundation of every lasting brand, and this recognition amplifies our value in the market, instilling greater confidence among customers, architects, and industry partners. It propels us to further elevate our offerings and expand our footprint in India with even greater conviction.”

With over 25 years in India, REHAU has become synonymous with pioneering product innovation and superior craftsmanship. Its diverse portfolio—ranging from high-performance edgebands and laminates to kitchen solutions—redefines modern living with a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality.

The Pride of India Conclave 2025 served as a platform to celebrate brands that have made a remarkable impact in their respective industries, highlighting their role in shaping India’s economic and industrial landscape. REHAU’s recognition as the Most Trusted Brand of the Year further reinforces its leadership position and commitment to excellence.