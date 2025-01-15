Relaxo Footwears Joins Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Supporting Pilgrims Every Step of the Way

New Delhi, 15th January: Relaxo Footwears Ltd., India’s largest footwear manufacturer has announced its active presence at the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025. A spiritual gathering of immense significance, this event witnesses millions of devotees travelling great distances, often on foot, in pursuit of faith and connection. Acknowledging the physical challenges of this sacred journey, Relaxo is ensuring that every step is comfortable, reliable, and stylish.

Through its popular brands – Bahamas, Flite, and Sparx — Relaxo aims to support pilgrims by offering footwear that blends comfort, durability, and modern aesthetics. Through a wide range of options available at attractive prices, Relaxo has strategically placed stalls and kiosks across the mela grounds, ensuring easy access for attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Chhabra VP & Head of Marketing at Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said, “The Mahakumbh Mela is a celebration of faith, resilience, and togetherness, and it holds a profound place in our hearts. At Relaxo, we deeply honour the devotion and determination of the millions of pilgrims who embark on this sacred journey. We understand that every step they take is meaningful, and reliable footwear plays an essential role in making their experience comfortable. Our participation this year is our way of supporting their spiritual path by offering high-quality, affordable footwear that blends comfort, durability, and care, ensuring their focus remains on the divinity of the occasion.”

Relaxo’s presence at the Mahakumbh extends beyond product availability, with initiatives designed to contribute meaningfully to the event’s infrastructure. Right from branding key community touchpoints such as police stations to engaging in experiential marketing activities on the mela grounds, the footwear leader is seamlessly blending tradition with modern outreach efforts.

As the Mahakumbh evolves to attract a more diverse audience, ranging from traditional devotees to younger, urban attendees – Relaxo sees this as an opportunity to connect with a broad demographic. Through emphasis on the notion that every pilgrim experiences unmatched comfort and reliability, Relaxo continues to strengthen its position as a brand that walks hand in hand with the aspirations and needs of the nation.