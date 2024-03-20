Mumbai, March 20, 2024: Remsons Industries Limited has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from March 2024 to March 2025). Remsons has been a beacon of excellence in the corporate world, consistently shining in multiple categories. Not only has the company secured the coveted Great Place to Work recognition three times consecutively, but it has also been a front runner in India’s top 100 mid-sized companies across various sectors, including service, health, and IT. Furthermore, Remsons has been acknowledged as the best in the auto and auto component industry, as well as a top performer in the Indian manufacturing sector, securing a spot in the prestigious India Top 50 list. Most recently, Remsons has been recognized as one of India’s Top 25 companies for building a culture of innovation, a testament to its commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering creativity within its workforce.

“Unlocking the full potential of our company begins with empowering our greatest asset – our people. By investing in people excellence practices, we cultivate a culture of continuous growth, innovation, and success,” said Amit Srivastava, Remsons Group CEO.

Remsons has been a stalwart in the auto industry for half a century, consistently delivering top-notch products with its mission to combine advance technology, human intelligence to scale newer heights of Product Innovation to make a difference to its stakeholders, the environment and society at large. The company’s expertise extends across a range of high-quality auto components, including Control Cables, Gear Shifters, Pedal Boxes, Winches, Jacks to all OEMS within and outside India.

Alongside the achievements, Remsons has also expanded its horizons by signing three Joint Ventures in the infotainment, tire mobility kits, and sensors sectors. These partnerships are a testament to the company’s strategic growth vision and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.