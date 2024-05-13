New Delhi, May, 2024– Niyamat Mehta, the young rising sculptor, has once again enthralled art enthusiasts with the debut of her latest collection, which will be displayed exclusively at Cafe Dali on 16th and 17th May 2024. The exhibition of Mehta’s new works is a watershed moment in her artistic career, encouraging visitors to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and emotion.

Mehta’s new collection is inspired by the fluidity of movement and Salvador Dali’s surreal regions, and it includes a stunning assortment of sculptures that push the frontiers of imagination and artistic expression. Each sculpture, painstakingly constructed with precision and care, takes viewers on a trip through the depths of human emotion and the complexities of the human body.

Among the highlights of the collection is “Dali,” a masterpiece crafted in bronze and mounted on marble, which serves as the centrepiece of the exhibition. The juxtaposition of the complete visage and the enigmatic half-face creates a compelling visual dialogue, paying homage to Salvador Dali. As wisps of smoky tendrils embrace the intertwining figures, the sculpture exhibits the concept of “Ruby Magic” – the divine play of creation and dissolution, as though love and passion themselves have materialised in this surreal realm. “

A R T E M I S I A G E N T I L E S C H I” The concept underlying the sculpture aimed to embrace the philosophy of “less is more” while successfully conveying a profound sense of expression, particularly emphasising character, which holds significant importance to the artist.

Mehta’s new collection includes a diverse range of sculptures that explore themes of love, passion, and the surreal. From lifelike depictions of human emotion to abstract interpretations of the human form, each piece in the collection showcases Mehta’s unparalleled talent as a sculptor and her ability to evoke emotions and provoke thought through her artwork.

“I am thrilled to showcase my work in Cafe Dali for ‘Beauty in Motion’,” stated Niyamat Mehta. “It is a privilege to share my art and to create an evening where art, music, and culinary mastery converge to create lasting memories.”

Guests attending the exhibition will have the opportunity to experience Mehta’s new collection firsthand and immerse themselves in a world of creativity and imagination. The exhibition will be open to the public, giving art enthusiasts the chance to explore Mehta’s captivating sculptures and discover the beauty of motion in all its forms. “Beauty in Motion” at Cafe Dali will show Niyamat Mehta’s outstanding talent as a sculptor, as well as her ability to elicit emotions and encourage contemplation via her works.