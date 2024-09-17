RGCIRC Provides Free HPV Vaccinations to Mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

New Delhi, September 17, 2024: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), a leading institution in cancer care and research, organized a free vaccination camp on Saturday at Rohini centre to celebrate the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

India bears around 20% of the global childhood cancer burden with nearly 75,000 children diagnosed annually. The event, titled “Celebrating Life,” aimed to raise awareness on childhood cancer and combat cervical cancer by vaccinating individuals aged 9 to 14, in line with global recommendations.

On this occasion, Dr. Gauri Kapoor, Medical Director at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Niti Bagh and Director of Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, RGCIRC said, “Vaccinating at a young age is crucial because it provides protection before exposure to high-risk HPV types, thereby significantly reducing the risk of cervical cancer.”

Around 250 free doses of the HPV vaccine were administered to childhood cancer survivors during the camp. These vaccinations were offered at no cost to attendees at the centre. The drive was successfully carried out with the contribution of Wheel Club Delhi Rajendra Place, Innerwheel Club Of Faridabad Industrial Town, Rotary Club of Delhi South, Rotary Club of Delhi South End in providing the vaccinations.

In high-income countries, where comprehensive services are widely available, over 80% of these children are cured. However, in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the cure rate is less than 30%. In LMICs, avoidable deaths from childhood cancer often result from challenges such as lack of diagnosis, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, barriers to accessing care, abandonment of treatment, deaths due to toxicity, and relapse.

The event witnessed participation from several children and adult childhood cancer survivors, who received their vaccinations between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. This initiative highlights RGCIRC’s commitment and noble service to advancing cancer prevention and supporting community health.