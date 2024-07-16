Rickcene Ulysee Selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Punta Gorda, FL, July 16, 2024 — Rickcene Ulysse of Punta Gorda, Florida, has been selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.

About Rickcene Ulysse

Rickcene Ulysse is the owner and CEO of Bargain Financial Services. For over 20 years, the company has been providing financial services, income tax preparation, money transferring, immigration services, health and life insurance to clients across the United States. In addition, Ulysse is a professional musician and loves playing guitar and bass. Bargain Financial also assists clients with music and record sales.

Born on June 15, 1965, in Jean-Rabel, Haiti, Ulysee received his B.S. in Health Administration from FCC and Southwestern Technical College. He is a licensed life and health insurance agent and is certified in medical billing and coding. Ulysee is affiliated with the Democratic Caucus of Sarasota.