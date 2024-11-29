Rishaabh Chauhaan Talks About Crossing Borders Between Television and Bollywood in Latest Interview

In an industry where many actors begin their careers in television before transitioning to films, Rishaabh Chauhaan, who portrays Ritwik in Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya, is proving that the journey doesn’t always have to follow that route. Recently, he opened up about starting with a Bollywood film but ultimately choosing to pursue television, sharing the reasons behind his decision in an industry.

While Speaking about his journey in entertainment industry, Rishaabh shared, “I made my debut in 2019 with a project produced by Krushna Bhaiya. Unfortunately, right after that, the pandemic hit, and I had to sit at home for two years. Now, I’m working on another movie and have also been involved in several songs. Currently, I’m also doing television, and honestly, I don’t see much of a difference between the two mediums. If you think about it, many big artists are doing television—like Madhuri Ma’am and Salman Sir.”

“The mindset that one shouldn’t do TV if they’ve worked in Bollywood has changed significantly, especially since the rise of OTT platforms. For instance, I’m currently working on Ishq Jabariya, a show on Sun, and even Sun has its own app now, just like many other platforms.”

For Rishaabh, the medium has never mattered, “For me, the focus was never on a specific medium; my goal has always been to learn. I wanted to understand how television works, and it’s been a completely different experience. Working on movies offers one kind of experience, while television offers another. The major difference is the time constraints in TV—you have to deliver a certain amount of footage in a single day. But I’m thoroughly enjoying it.”