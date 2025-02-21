Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Historic Tour Revolutionizes Indian Classical Music

India, 21st February 2025-Indian classical music is experiencing a resurgence. At the forefront of this renaissance stands Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, a young maestro carrying the torch of tradition into a new era. As the last protégé of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar and a scion of the renowned Rikhi Ram musical instrument dynasty, Sharma represents a powerful link between the past and the future of this revered art form. His artistry not only honors his lineage but also propels Indian classical music onto the global stage for a new generation to embrace.

With over 50,000 tickets sold, the overwhelming response to ‘HSBC Presents Sitar For Mental Health’ India Tour under the IP Team Innovation Cultural has led not just to sold-out arenas but also audience requests in other cities. The Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai leg of the 10-city tour, produced by Team Innovation and District by Eternal, sold out within minutes of the general sales going live, prompting the organizers to add an extra show and increasing venue capacity to a stadium show for Mumbai and Delhi. This unprecedented demand highlights the growing interest in events designed to bridge music with wellness practices to deliver a deeply transformative and multi-sensory experience.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation states, “We knew this concept was special, but the manner in which the audience has embraced ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ has exceeded all expectations. The speed at which tickets sold out is a testament to the power of music therapy. Our goal with this tour is to not only showcase the beauty of the sitar but also to open a dialogue about mental health. The incredible demand for tickets shows that this conversation is more important than ever and endeavour to explore even more ways to bring the healing power of music to communities across the country.” Kunal Khambhati, Founder & COO- Events, District by Eternal said, “The overwhelming response to Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s ‘HSBC Presents Sitar for Mental Health’ tour powerfully demonstrates the evolving cultural landscape in India and the growing desire for experiences that seamlessly blend artistic brilliance with well-being. The remarkable demand, evidenced by the surge in traffic on the District app, underscores the public’s enthusiasm for such unique experiences. We are thrilled to partner with Team Innovation in bringing this transformative tour to audiences nationwide, further solidifying our commitment to fostering meaningful connections through exceptional experiences.”

Pegged as India’s biggest classical music tour, ‘HSBC Presents Sitar For Mental Health India Tour’ will travel to New Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh between April and May of 2025.

Audiences can anticipate a captivating fusion of traditional ragas and modern musical influences, showcasing a wide range of works including ‘Shiv Kailash’, ‘Chanakya’ and ‘Tandavam’. The 120-minute performance will offer a reimagined concert experience, seamlessly weaving the enchanting sounds of the sitar with innovative sound healing techniques. Each event will create a unique, contemplative atmosphere where timeless ragas will intersect with contemporary wellness practices, highlighting the profound ability of traditional music to address modern challenges, particularly in the realm of mental health. The tour aspires to invite audiences from across all age groups to explore the therapeutic potential of these ancient musical forms, offering a powerful and deeply moving experience.