Robert Roe Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Milford, UT, July 20, 2024 — Robert Roe of Milford, Utah, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of sports education.

About Robert Roe

Robert Roe is a lifelong bowhunter and sports educator specializing in crossbow use with over 10 years of experience. He is the founder of UtahCrossbowHunter and creates educational YouTube to teach people how to properly use a crossbow, including maintenance and safety techniques. Robert is passionate about promoting responsible crossbow use and enjoys sharing his knowledge with others.

In his free time, Robert enjoys family activities and outdoor pursuits such as target practice.