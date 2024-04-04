Rooftop Solar Systems at 30 Government Schools Inaugurated

Hyderabad, April 4, 2024…..United Way of Hyderabad (UWH), a non-profit volunteer-led organization, in partnership with HSBC Global Service Centres India announces the inauguration of rooftop solar systems at 30 Government schools in Hyderabad. This is part of HSBC India’s wider energy transition programme, increasing clean energy consumption across these schools.

The inauguration was held at Government Girls High School 2nd Lancers, Golkonda on Thursday. Mamatha Madireddy, MD and Head of Global Service Centres India graced the inaugural. The program was attended by school administration, and senior leaders from HSBC Global Service Centres, India and United Way of Hyderabad.

The new solar power infrastructure units are symbolic of United Way of Hyderabad’s commitment towards reducing carbon emissions and environmental stewardship.

The programme, supported by HSBC India, extends beyond Hyderabad to cover a total of 65 Government schools and 6 Government Health Centres across Telangana and Karnataka. The combined infrastructure will generate a total of 298 Kilowatts of solar energy, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals substantially the share of renewable energy in the national and global energy mix and global rate of improvement in energy efficiency.