Rooftop Solar Systems at 30 Government Schools Inaugurated

Hyderabad, April 4, 2024…..United Way of Hyderabad (UWH), a non-profit volunteer-led organization, in partnership with HSBC Global Service Centres India announces the inauguration of rooftop solar systems at 30 Government schools in Hyderabad. This is part of HSBC India’s wider energy transition programme, increasing clean energy consumption across these schools.
The inauguration was held at Government Girls High School 2nd Lancers, Golkonda on Thursday. Mamatha Madireddy, MD and Head of Global Service Centres India graced the inaugural. The program was attended by school administration, and senior leaders from HSBC Global Service Centres, India and United Way of Hyderabad.
The new solar power infrastructure units are symbolic of United Way of Hyderabad’s commitment towards reducing carbon emissions and environmental stewardship.
The programme, supported by HSBC India, extends beyond Hyderabad to cover a total of 65 Government schools and 6 Government Health Centres across Telangana and Karnataka. The combined infrastructure will generate a total of 298 Kilowatts of solar energy, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals substantially the share of renewable energy in the national and global energy mix and global rate of improvement in energy efficiency.
At the event, Mamatha Madireddy, MD and Head of Global Service Centres India said, “At HSBC, we are committed to supporting the transition to a net zero economy and supporting the communities we live in. This initiative is one of the many steps to fulfil that commitment of accelerating climate change solutions. I am particularly pleased to know that this project will not only support the green energy transition but also make a lasting impact on the community by providing renewable energy for Government schools in Hyderabad.”
At the event, Rekha Srinivasan, CEO of United Way of Hyderabad said, “Climate Action has been a core focus for United way of Hyderabad in the last few years. Sustainability projects that help communities transition to non-traditional energy sources such as solar are an important goal. We appreciate corporate partners such as HSBC who help us move towards this goal and contribute positively towards environmental sustainability.”