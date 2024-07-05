Hyderabad, July 05, 2024…… A senior government official, the Director of Mines and Geology, with the Government of Telangana, Shri BVR Susheel Kumar becomes President of the Rotary Club of Hyderbad North at a 61st Installation Ceremony just held. He has taken a formal oath of office along with his team of officers.

The other office bearers include Dr K. Venkata Murali, Secretary; Naresh C. Raman, Treasurer; A Kameshwara Rao, Girish Joshi, Dr G. M. Rao, Pavan Kumar, Raghu Chandra, Dr A. Ramakrishna as Directors, Dr Sridhar Boppana, Jt Secretary; Dr S. Manikandan, Club Trainer.

Giving year-long programs and activities speaking at their board meeting, Mr BVR Susheel Kumar said empowering girl students through bicycles, supporting their health, education through re-usable napkins, fee reimbursement, building up confidence through protection techniques, career counselling sessions, construction of dining halls, dormitories, classrooms, etc through CSR activities at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girl Residential Welfare School at Urkonda Peta, Nagar Kurnool District at an outlay of ₹50 lakhs are some of the few focus areas during the year, informed Mr BVR Susheel Kumar.

Apart from these many projects under focus areas of Rotary will be taken up during the Rotary Year 2024-25.

