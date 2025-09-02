Round Table Discussion: Intrusion on Civilization- Lowering the Age of Consent and Analysing its Impact

New Delhi| 2nd September 2025 The SGT University, Gurgaon, in collaboration with the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation, jointly organized a thought-provoking Round Table Discussion on the theme “Intrusion on Civilization: Lowering the Age of Consent – Analysing Its Impact” at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The event was graced by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon’ble Member, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as the Chief Guest. The programme was supported by the National Medicos Association and Aarogya Bharti.

Shri Priyank Kanoongo delivered the Keynote Address, while Shri Amogh Dev Rai, Research Director, Advance Study Institute of Asia, SGT University, delivered the Opening Remarks.

The discussion brought together a diverse group of eminent participants, including Dr. Nimesh Desai, Dr. Amit Khanna, Dr. Pushpa, Dr. Varun, Dr. Nishant Goyal, Ms. Seema Singh, and Ms. Nidhi Sharma (Director, Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation), along with representatives from the National Medicos Association and Aarogya Bharti.

The speakers deliberated on the far-reaching legal, social, and cultural implications of lowering the age of consent in India, with a particular focus on cases involving romantic sexual relationships between minors. The discussions examined the potential impact of such a policy change on the protection of minors, prevention of exploitation, safeguarding societal norms, and preservation of cultural values.

The forum underscored the need for a nuanced and balanced approach to child protection laws — one that protects the rights and safety of young people while addressing broader social and cultural considerations, without diluting the protective intent of the existing legal framework.

A comprehensive report on the subject was also presented during the programme, encapsulating key legal perspectives, research findings, and field insights. Discussions highlighted that Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, offers a viable legal mechanism to address cases involving adolescents in romantic sexual relationships.

This provision empowers the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to conduct a preliminary assessment to differentiate between exploitative circumstances and non-exploitative, peer-level relationships, thereby ensuring that minors are safeguarded from abuse while upholding the child’s best interests.