Bengaluru, March 22, 2024: Hindware Limited, India’s leading bathware brand, has announced its partnership with the T20 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, solidifying its commitment to connecting with its audience through cricket.

Hindware extends its association as the associate sponsor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the second consecutive year. The recent unveiling of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey showcased Hindware’s prominent placement on the non-leading arm of the players, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to the team.

In addition, Hindware solidifies its longstanding partnership with Punjab Kings for the third consecutive year as a sponsor. The iconic Hindware logo will adorn the helmets and caps of the Punjab Kings players, symbolizing the brand’s support for the team.