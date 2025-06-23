Royal Enfield x UNESCO’s ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ premiers on National Geographic

An immersive four-part series documenting the Intangible Cultural Heritage practices of Ladakh

New Delhi, June 23, 2025: Royal Enfield Social Mission, in partnership with UNESCO, announces the premier of the docuseries on the third edition of ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’. The four-episode series, which captures the living heritage of Ladakh will stream exclusively on JioHotStar.

Selected from over 1,500 applicants, the series follows 40 rider-researchers on a transformative journey through the expansive and culturally rich landscapes of Ladakh. Joined by notable voices such as Gul Panag, Prateek Sadhu, Bandana Tewari, and Clifton Shipway, each episode explores a distinct facet of Ladakh. Focusing on Culture, Sports, Crafts and Food, the series highlights immersive engagements between the riders and local communities as they document their living heritage.

“The Great Himalayan Exploration is a strategic Social Mission project for us. In partnership with UNESCO, we are documenting 100 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) practices in the Eastern Himalayas and another 100 in the Western Himalayas. Our approach on documentation has been unique – through rider-researchers who travel and spend time with the Himalayan communities to record these practices. This valuable interaction contributes to the national inventory of ICH practices, alongside creating meaningful opportunities for travellers to experience India’s rich living heritage like never before.

Our documentation is intended to be open source and accessible to the public at-large. We believe that awareness plays a crucial role in safeguarding this knowledge and preserving our diverse cultural identity. The four-part docuseries brings this journey, and the documentation process in Ladakh, to life through powerful visual storytelling, amplifying the voices, traditions, and landscapes of the Himalayas.

For Royal Enfield Social Mission, this marks a significant step forward in our long-term goal of partnering with the Himalayan communities to build resilience.”, said Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, the CSR arm of Royal Enfield.

“Ladakh’s fragile mountain ecosystems and increasing exposure to climate risks make it more urgent than ever to recognize and value the traditional knowledge embedded in its living heritage. These cultural practices—whether in sustainable land use, food systems, or collective rituals—offer not only a sense of identity and continuity, but also vital insights into how communities adapt and thrive in harmony with their environment. At UNESCO, we believe the goal must extend beyond safeguarding and transmission. This is about understanding heritage as a source of resilience, creativity, and social cohesion in the face of global challenges. Our partnership with Royal Enfield’s ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ reflects this spirit—showing how heritage is not confined to monuments, but lives in the way we eat, speak, and gather. It is, at its core, a celebration of our shared humanity.”, said Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

From the ceremonial offering of khatak and the traditional Brokpa attire of Garkon and Darchik; to indigenous games such as archery in Kargil and Zanskar, and horse polo in Drass; from nomadic Jabro dance in Changthang, traditional weaving and wool spinning, and Rebo tent making near Tso Moriri; to exploring Ladakhi culinary traditions like gur gur cha (butter tea), the hearty winter dish Skyu, and the Chhurpon water-sharing system—an age-old method of sustainable irrigation – the series spotlights Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage vividly to life.

As defined by UNESCO, Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is the practices, expressions, knowledge and skills that communities, groups and sometimes individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage. Also called living cultural heritage, it is usually expressed in one of the following forms: oral traditions; performing arts; social practices, rituals and festive events; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe; and traditional craftsmanship.

A unique motorcycling expedition to safeguard Intangible Cultural Heritage, Royal Enfield’s ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ is an initiative to document these practices in the Indian Himalayan region. Launched in the Eastern Himalayas in 2022 and continuing through the Western Himalayas and North Eastern Himalayas, The Great Himalayan Exploration is a multi-year partnership between UNESCO and Royal Enfield, striving to identify and document 200 Intangible Cultural Heritage practices.