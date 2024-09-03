Runway27 Taproom & Kitchen, an Aviation-Inspired Restaurant, Takes Flight in Bangalore

BANGALORE, September 3rd 2024 : Runway27 Taproom & Kitchen an aviation inspired restaurant has landed in Bangalore, promising to take the city’s dining and nightlife to new heights. Located on Yemalur Main Road, this expansive 15,000-square-foot venue offers a unique experience, blending gourmet cuisine, craft cocktails, and vibrant entertainment in a chic aviation-themed setting.

Runway27 spans three floors, accommodating up to 500 guests. It features a large dance floor, comfortable seating, and stunning views of the HAL Airport runway. The modern, industrial design, with its sleek decor and runway-inspired lighting, creates a captivating atmosphere that stands out in Bangalore.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bangalore’s crowd to Runway27. Our vision was to create a destination where exceptional cuisine meets world-class entertainment, all wrapped in an aviation-inspired ambiance. From our cutting-edge interiors to our state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, every element has been meticulously designed to provide our guests with an unforgettable journey,” said team Runway27.

Guests can indulge in expertly crafted cocktails and savour gourmet dishes curated by renowned chef Sombir Choudhary and bar-in-chief Avinash Kapoli, founders of Kompany Hospitality. The menu artfully blends local flavors with international culinary techniques, promising a delightful adventure for every palate. Highlights include “Pre-Flight Snacks,” “First Class Soups,” “Take Off Starters,” and “Final Destination Desserts,” all designed to take diners on a culinary journey.

The beverage menu features signature cocktails inspired by the local community, focusing on highball-style and sour cocktails made with house-made sodas and locally sourced ingredients. Modern classics and spirit-forward variations of Long Island Iced Tea with a local twist are also available, alongside mocktails and smoothies made with fresh cold-pressed juices.

As day turns to night, Runway27 transforms into the city’s premier nightlife destination. The venue will regularly host events featuring local and international DJs, themed parties, and exclusive culinary showcases. Guests can expect an atmosphere that seamlessly shifts from refined dining to high-energy entertainment as the evening progresses.

Runway27 Taproom & Kitchen offers a refreshing open bar concept, a departure from the typical air-conditioned bars in the city. With its industrial vibes, aviation aesthetics, raw aluminum steel structures, and spacious layout, Runway27 creates an unforgettable ambiance for every occasion – from romantic evenings to sports gatherings, family celebrations, and casual get-togethers with friends.

Located on Yemalur Main Road, Runway27 Taproom & Kitchen is set to transform Bangalore’s entertainment scene. Combining style, sophistication, and excitement, it’s the perfect spot for an exceptional night out. Get ready to elevate your dining and entertainment experience at Runway27, where every moment takes off.