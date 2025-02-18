S P Jain Global’s Class of 2024 Postgrads Achieve Record-Breaking Salaries

Mumbai, 18th February 2025: S P Jain School of Global Management (S P Jain Global), ranked among the world’s leading business schools by Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and several other prestigious publications, announced today the placement outcomes for its flagship Global MBA (GMBA) and Master of Global Business (MGB) programs for the Class of 2024.

The placement report has been independently audited by B2K Analytics, a leading advisory firm that has also audited other Indian business schools.

The highest salary offer for the GMBA program reached INR 78 lakhs, while the average salary stood at INR 36.2 lakhs, marking a significant four-fold increase in their post-MBA earnings within just one year. Notably, 71% of graduates secured international roles. The GMBA program is designed for professionals with 2+ years of work experience.

The MGB program, designed for fresh graduates and early-career professionals, also achieved remarkable placement success. Graduates saw a five-fold increase in post-program earnings, with the highest salary offer at INR 38 lakhs and an average salary of INR 20.5 lacs. The program consists of 12 months of coursework followed by a 4-month internship.Additionally, 66% of graduates secured international jobs, with many placed in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Top recruiters from the Class of 2024 included leading global organisations such as Aurionpro, Artefact, Aster DM Healthcare, Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages, Bahwan Cybertek, BPG Group, BSH Group of Companies, Cedar Consulting, Cheil, Dabur, Deloitte, DHL, DP World, DSV, Emirates NBD, Equalithium, ESAG, GEP, Grant Thornton, Hilti, Kantar, Kitopi, KPMG, Landmark Group, LVMH, Mazars, MGI Luxury, ODEX, Protiviti, Redington Gulf, Rivoli Group, SAP, Schneider Electric, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Stanley Black & Decker, Synfindo, Unimas Consulting, Philips Health, and PUMA. The technology, consulting, and finance sectors emerged as the most active recruiters, accounting for 46% of total offers.