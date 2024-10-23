Saajha Sindoor’s Sahil Uppal Celebrates Dhanteras: A Day of Special Significance

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of the Diwali celebrations and holds immense cultural significance in India. With Dhanteras just around the corner, Sahil Uppal, who plays the lead role of Gagan in Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor, shares why this festival is particularly special to him.

Opening up about the festival’s importance in his life, the Saajha Sindoor actor shared, “Dhanteras holds a very special place in our hearts, not just for its auspicious significance but also because it’s the day my wife was born. Every year, we celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm, and it’s a beautiful tradition for us to welcome prosperity into our home. My wife and I make sure to follow our annual custom of purchasing gold or silver and new utensils. It’s our way of honouring the festival’s significance while bringing in positive energy and abundance.”

Sharing his celebration plans for this year, Sahil Uppal added, “This year, there’s a chance that I will be shooting for our Sun Neo show Saajha Sindoor. However, the celebrations won’t be any different—we plan to continue our cherished tradition by bringing home a gold or silver item, along with some new cookware. The act of buying something new, especially something as symbolic as gold or silver, feels like a fresh start—a blessing of wealth and health for the year ahead. It’s simple yet meaningful, and we always look forward to it.”